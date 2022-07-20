WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit cruises into Hamburg quarterfinals

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit notched a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open in Germany.

Kontaveit, of Estonia, broke Peterson’s service five times during her victory. She will face Germany’s Andrea Petkovic on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus posted a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia. Sasnovich will next face seventh-seeded Belgian Maryna Zanevska, who recorded a 6-4, 6-1 triumph over Alexandria Ignatik of Romania.

In other matches, Bernarda Pera rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Switzerland’s Joanne Zuger, and Russia’s Anastasia Potapova beat Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle 6-1, 6-4.

Palermo Ladies Open

Fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain converted six of 13 break-point opportunities en route to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Leolia Jeanjean of France to reach the quarterfinals in Italy.

Sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over France’s Oceane Dodin, and seventh-seeded Anna Bondar defeated Hungary compatriot Panna Udvardy 6-2, 6-4.

Also, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini advanced in a walkover when third-seeded Shuai Zhang was unable to play due to injury.

–Field Level Media