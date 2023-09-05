Wrexham may appeal Luke Armstrong’s rejected transfer

Credit: Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

Wrexham are exploring whether to appeal the team’s rejected attempt to sign Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong.

Wrexham had agreed to terms with Harrogate and submitted the paperwork, but the transfer was rejected by the English Football League, which said the relevant documentation was not submitted before the window closed.

“Further to Saturday’s statement on the rejection of Luke Armstrong’s transfer registration, Wrexham AFC can confirm the club is still actively collating all the relevant information regarding a potential appeal against the decision,” the club said in a statement on its website Monday.

“Late this afternoon we requested key information from the EFL, which we are informed we should receive tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. A further update will be issued in due course until which time no further comment will be made.”

Armstrong, 27, has 31 goals in 106 appearances with Harrogate, including 16 last season. He did not appear in the club’s first two matches this season.

Wrexham’s League Two rival even announced the pending transfer on Friday night for an undisclosed fee, with Harrogate in turn signing Stevenage’s Josh March to replace their leading scorer from the past two years. March’s transfer was approved by the EFL.

“A lot of work has gone in to identify Luke and to get him to the club, but for whatever reason that didn’t get over the line and we’re disappointed,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said, per the BBC.

“A lot of work had gone into that signing in terms of looking at players across the board, putting offers in and working really hard to get a deal that was really suitable for Harrogate and us.

“Obviously it was held up because Harrogate wanted to get players in themselves.”

–Field Level Media