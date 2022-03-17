WR Allen Robinson signs with Rams

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams added another offensive weapon on Thursday, signing free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Multiple reports confirmed Robinson signed a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million in guarantees.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford now has Robinson, NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson at the ready. Wide receiver Robert Woods, recovering from a torn ACL, expects to take part in minicamps, and the Rams have indicated they want to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Robinson, 28, spent the past four seasons with the Chicago Bears, and the Bears failed to reach agreement on a long-term deal before the 2021 season. He played under the franchise designation.

Adding another playmaker to our offense! ?? Welcome to LA, @AllenRobinson! pic.twitter.com/qADiAPTNV2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 17, 2022

The Bears, under new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, opted not to use the franchise tag in 2022 and have made moves geared toward creating cap space for 2023. Poles said they’d be interested in having Robinson back, but the wideout chose to head west.

Robinson was frustrated after being targeted just 66 times in 12 games in 2021.

With the Bears, Robinson played with a number of different quarterbacks — Mitchell Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

He began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has played in 100 career games with 495 receptions and 40 touchdowns.

