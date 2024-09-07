Worrisome Jets rumor suggests Haason Reddick contract struggle could mirror Le’Veon Bell’s battle with Steelers

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Haason Reddick was the biggest name the New York Jets added to the roster in the offseason. However, the former Philadelphia Eagles star has yet to take part in team activities in 2024. AAnd now there is a new rumor that suggests he may never play for the team this year.

Haason Reddick out for New York Jets season opener versus San Francisco 49ers

There is a lot of optimism around the Jets heading into their Monday night game in Week 1 versus the 49ers. If Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy in 2024, they have a roster good enough to take the franchise to just their second Super Bowl appearance in February.

While Rodgers and their talented offense will play a key role in their success this season, the defense may be the true strength of the team. They have several star players on D, including elite cornerback Sauce Gardner. However, one of their best players is not expected to suit up on Monday in San Francisco.

Also Read: Where do the New York Jets land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

The Jets traded for the two-time Pro Bowler in the offseason after he and the Eagles developed a serious rift over his desire to get a contract extension. He is in the final year of a three-year pact and is set to earn over $14 million this season. New York claims he was willing to play out the final year of his deal for Gang Green and contract talks could resume later in the year.

However, Reddick has had the same stance he had in Philly and is not interested in stepping on the field until he has a deal that pays him like an elite pass rusher.

Haason Reddick contract: Three years, $45 million

Haason Reddick reportedly ‘will die on his sword’ before giving in to the Jets

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Jets have remained hopeful that Reddick will eventually give in and suit up for a team with serious Super Bowl aspirations. But a new report suggests he might be willing to do what LeVeon Bell did in 2018. And sit out the entire season instead of playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“While I’m told there has been communication between the player’s agency and the team, it’s considered a long shot for the team to have Reddick on Monday night against the 49ers. And it’s unclear if he’ll show up after that either,” The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini reported on Saturday. “… I was told that Reddick is operating with the ‘mindset that he will die on this sword.'”

That is very concerning. Reddick has already requested a second trade this year. But New York has been unwilling to oblige him. They may have to rethink that stance because it sure seems like Reddick is open to sitting out a season just like Bell did in the midst of his prime. The Jets gave up a conditional third-round pick in 2026 in the trade for Reddick.

Oddly enough, the Jets traded for Bell in the offseason following his year-long holdout. He was never the same player after missing a year of football.

Also Read: New York Jets game today – Get details on the upcoming Jets schedule