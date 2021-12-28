World No. 5 Andrey Rublev tests positive for COVID-19

Oct 9, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Andrey Rublev (RUS) hits a shot against Carlos Taberner (ESP) at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

World No. 5 Andrey Rublev is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Russian said on social media that he tested positive in Barcelona, Spain, and was experiencing “minimal” symptoms. He said he is fully vaccinated and was preparing for the ATP Cup and Australian Open, but that has been put on hold.

“Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone,” he wrote. “I am very upset and concerned about what is happening. Please, take care of yourself and the people around you. I will return to the court as soon as possible.”

Rublev, 24, became the fifth player to contract the virus after playing in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, which he won. Also testing positive were 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal of Spain, Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Rublev won one title in 2021 — Rotterdam — and five in 2020.

