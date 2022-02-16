World No. 1 Jon Rahm pledges ‘fealty’ to PGA Tour

Feb 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Jon Rahm hits from the 1st tee box during Round 1 of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-Arizona RepublicGolf Wm Phoenix Open Day 1

World No. 1 Jon Rahm on Wednesday declared his “fealty” to the PGA Tour, rebuffing the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

Rahm made the comments ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

“This is my official, my one and only time I’ll talk about this, where I am officially declaring my fealty to the PGA Tour,” Rahm said. “There has been a lot of talk and speculation about the Saudi league. It’s just not something I believe is the best for me and my future in golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish will be with the PGA Tour.”

Rahm’s assertion comes a day after World No. 2 Collin Morikawa said the Tour is “where I belong.” Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods have also thrown their support behind the Tour.

“I don’t do this for the money, which to me is the only appeal to go over there,” Rahm said. “They throw numbers at you and that’s supposed to impress people. I’m in this game for the love of golf and the love of the game and to become a champion, right?”

Rory McIlroy also spoke out again against the SGL, saying that the money being thrown at players is “just a number.”

“Look, I’ve lived it — for the top guys, all that money really isn’t going to change their life,” McIlroy told Golf Digest. “I’m in a way better financial position than I was a decade ago and my life is no different. I still use the same three, four rooms in my house. I just don’t see the value in tarnishing a reputation for extra millions.”

However, former No. 1 Adam Scott is one who’s considering jumping tours. The 2013 Masters champion said he’s in talks with the SGL.

“I think the schedule they’re proposing is very appealing to most golfers,” Scott said. “But like everyone else, we’re sworn to secrecy.”

–Field Level Media