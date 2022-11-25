World Cup 2022: Biggest takeaways from USMNT tie with England

While the United States men’s national team’s World Cup game on Friday against England did not result in a victory, there were still many positive takeaways from the 0-0 tie and the point they earned in Qatar.

USA vs. England in this year’s World Cup was the most highly anticipated game for American fans in their year’s event. The English team is ranked fifth in the world, and there was going to be no better litmus test of how good this national team is among the opposing squads in Group B.

After 90+ minutes of play, soccer fans around the world found out that this ultra-young US team has the capability to hang with the very best in the sport. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from the USMNT’s game against England in World Cup 2022.

USMNT outplayed England for much of World Cup match

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

While England had the US team on the ropes in the early going, it wasn’t long before the USMNT took control and turned the tables in their match. Heading into the game, the US was the underdog against the highly-ranked English squad. However, for much of the game, the US team played like they were the fifth-ranked side in the world.

They threatened often with corner kicks and players like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie were a handful for England throughout the game. Considering the fact that the US team is the third youngest in the tournament, getting a shutout against England — their first against a European team since 1950 — is a major win for USA soccer.

To go from being a team expected to be outplayed to one where not getting a win left fans frustrated after 90+ minutes is a testament to how well the USMNT team performed on Friday.

England may not be as good as advertised

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

While a lot of credit and flowers need to be thrown in the direction of the USMNT, England’s performance was a bit surprising. They entered the game as top five on the planet, with a superstar in Harry Kane, against a team at the back end of the FIFA top 20, and they struggled throughout.

They had trouble dealing with the US midfielders and they got very few good opportunities at the net on Friday. It’s surprising considering they posted six goals and dominated Iran in their World Cup opener. Obviously, the USMNT is better than Iran, but going from six goals to zero against an inexperienced US team is a major disappointment for England.

Nevertheless, with the win in their first game, they have virtually assured a trip to the elimination round of World Cup 2022.

Christian Pulisic continues his ascension as the undisputed face of US soccer

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Pulisic continues to be the star of this World Cup for the USMNT. Now, that doesn’t mean he is a player on the level of Kylian Mbappe and Sadio Mane, but when it comes to American soccer, he is placing himself among the best the national team has ever seen.

While goal scoring continues to be a weakness of US soccer, the 24-year-old gives American fans hope that they have a bright future. He is one of the few players on the roster that is a legitimate scoring threat and if he can finally break out in this World Cup, the USMNT may have a chance to get into the elimination round of the tourney.

USA game versus Iran is now a must-win

Speaking of the elimination round, the US team is now in a must-win scenario heading into their final group matchup against Iran on Tuesday. After Iran stunned Wales with a late goal and victory — along with the American’s frustrating tie today — the US team now resides in third place in Group B.

Due to only earning a pair of draws so far in World Cup 2022, the US finds themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario next week against an Iranian team that was able to do something the US could not in their World Cup debut: Beat Wales.