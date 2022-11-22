World Cup roundup: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina, 2-1

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saudi Arabia served up a stunning upset over Argentina 2-1 in the first match of Group C Play at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a penalty kick to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. But it was all Saudi Arabia from there, snapping Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten streak over all competitions.

In a quick scoring spurt, Saleh Al-Shehri bumped a low shot into the net in the 48th minute. Salem Al-Dawsari angled in a second goal, deflected by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, from the penalty area in the 53rd minute.

Argentina had a chance to work at least a draw and held possession for much of the match, but near-misses told the story instead. Nicolas Tagliafico might have had Argentina’s best angle at a second goal only to be denied by a brilliant save from Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

