World Cup betting projected to hit record $1.8B in U.S.

The upcoming World Cup is expected to spur $1.8 billion in bets in the United States, a figure that would set a record for the most bet-upon soccer event in the country.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) released a report saying it expects 20.5 million American adults to place a bet on the World Cup, which kicks off Sunday in Qatar.

“With more than half of all American adults having access to legal betting options in their home market, legal sports betting will deepen American fan engagement in the most-watched sporting event in the world,” AGA senior vice president Casey Clark said.

An AGA survey conducted earlier this month found, among other things, that most Americans would put $50 on the U.S. to win the World Cup. The USMNT came in at 24 percent of those surveyed, followed by Brazil (19 percent), Argentina (17) and Germany (10).

–Field Level Media