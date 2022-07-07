World Baseball Classic to return in 2023

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The World Baseball Classic is returning in 2023, with the championship game set to be played in Miami.

The international tournament, held every four years, last was contested in 2017. The 2021 event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers on Thursday announced the schedule, host cities and teams. The field features the 16 teams that played in 2017, plus four qualifiers still to be determined.

The defending champion United States kicks off play March 11 in Pool C action in Phoenix. Other host cities for pool play are Miami, Tokyo and Taichung, Taiwan.

The top two teams from each pool will move on to the quarterfinals, to be held in Miami and Tokyo. The semifinals and finals will be held in Miami from March 19-21.

The schedule:

POOL A (March 8-13)

Host: Taichung, Taiwan

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Qualifier TBD

POOL B (March 9-13)

Host: Tokyo

Japan

Korea

China

Australia

Qualifier TBD

POOL C (March 11-15)

Host: Phoenix

United States

Canada

Mexico

Colombia

Qualifier TBD

POOL D (March 11-15)

Host: Miami

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Israel

Dominican Republic

Qualifier TBD

