World Baseball Classic 2023: Teams, rosters, and everything else you need to know

With the MLB in winter slumber, the World Baseball Classic 2023 will give fans a chance to partake in high-level baseball action before the start of the new season.

After being postponed for two years, this year’s edition of the WBC will be a highly anticipated event that will again showcase the diversity of the sport and be baseball’s answer to the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 World Baseball Classic. We’ll provide updates throughout the spring with expanded coverage in February and March.

What teams are in the World Baseball Classic?

There are 20 teams participating in the World Baseball Classic this year. It’s broken down into four five-team pools, with each of the three host countries in its own brackets. Here are the teams in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

POOL A Chinese Taipei

Netherlands

Cuba

Italy

Panama POOL B Japan

Korea

Australia

China

Czech Republic POOL C USA

Mexico

Colombia

Canada

Great Britain POOL D Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Dominican Rep.

Israel

Nicaragua

When and where is the World Baseball Classic 2023?

The first round of the World Baseball Classic tournament begins on March 8. Everything wraps up with the WBC Championship game on March 21 in Miami, Florida.

Here is the full WBC 2023 schedule, and round-by-round locations for the World Baseball Classic.

First Round – WBC Tournament schedule

Pool Date Location Pool A March 8-13 Taichung, Taiwan Pool B March 9-13 Tokyo, Japan Pool C March 11-15 Phoenix, Arizona Pool D March 11-15 Miami, Florida

Second Round – 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

Pool Date Location Pool A & B (Q1) March 15-16 Tokyo, Japan Pool C & D (Q2) March 17-18 Miami, Florida

Semifinals – WBC 2023

Matchup Date Location Q1 Winner vs Q2 Runner Up March 19-20 Miami, Florida Q2 Winner vs Q1 Runner Up March 19-20 Miami, Florida

WBC Championship Game

Matchup Date Location Semifinals 1 Winner vs Semifinals 2 Winner March 21 Miami, Florida

Who is playing in the World Baseball Classic 2023?

This year’s WBC will feature a plethora of MLB All-Stars who will be competing for the right to call their country the home of the best baseball players on the planet. Below, you can find the tentative rosters for some of the top teams in the tourney. Including the United States, and the Dominican Republic.

United States Japan Dominican Republic Puerto Rico C – J.T. Realmuto, Phillies C – Shogo Sakakura, C – Gary Sanchez C – Christian Vasquez, Twins C – Will Smith, Dodgers IF – Yoshi Tsutsugo, C – Francisco Mejia C – Victor Cartini, Brewers IF – Pete Alonso, Mets IF – Ryosuke Kikuchi IF – Manny Machado, Padres IF – Emmanuel Rivera, Diamondbacks IF – Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals IF – Naoki Yoshikawa IF – Vladimir Guerrero, Blue Jays IF – Javier Baez, Tigers IF – Trevor Story, Red Sox IF – Tetsudo Yamada IF – Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks IF – Francisco Lindor, Mets IF – Nolan Arenado, Cardinals IF – Munetaka Murakami IF – Robinson Cano IF – Carlos Correa IF – Bobby Witt Jr., Royals IF – Hayato Sakamoto IF – Wander Franco, Rays IF – Enrique Hernandez, Red Sox IF – Tim Anderson, White Sox OF – Seiya Suzuki, Cubs IF – Jose Ramirez, Guardians IF – Andrew Velasquez – Angels IF – Trea Turner, Phillies OF – Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox IF – Jeremy Pena, Astros OF – Jarren Duran, Red Sox OF – Mookie Betts, Dodgers OF – Shogo Akiyama IF – Rafael Devers, Red Sox OF – George Springer, Blue Jays OF – Cedric Mullins, Orioles OF – Yuki Yanagita OF – Juan Soto, Padres OF – Eddie Rosario, Braves OF – Kyle Schwarber, Phillies OF – Shohei Ohtani, Angels OF – Julio Rodriguez, Mariners OF – MJ Melendez, Royals OF – Mike Trout, Angles SP – Yu Darvish, Padres OF – Starling Marte, Mets SP – Jose Berris, Blue Jays OF – Kyle Tucker, Astros SP – Masahiro Tanaka OF – Eloy Jimenez, White Sox SP – Marcus Stroman, Cubs SP – Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks SP – Kenta Maeda, Mets OF – Teoscar Herenandez SP – Hector Santiago, SP – Nestor Cortes, Yankees SP – Yusei Kikuchi, Blue Jays SP _ Sandy Alcantara, Marlins SP – Jose De Leon, Twins SP – Kyle Freeland, Rockies SP – Koyo Aoyagi SP – Framber Valdez, Astros RP – Edwin Diaz, Mets SP – Brady Singer, Royals RP – Tomoyuki Sugano SP – Cristian Javier, Astros RP – Seth Lugo, Padres SP – Adam Wainwright, Cardinals RP – Shun Yamaguchi SP – Luis Castillo, Mariners RP – Lou Trevino, Yankees SP – Logan Webb, Giants RP – Yoshi Hirano RP – Bryan Abreu, Astros RP – Emilio Pagan, Twins RP – David Bednar, Pirates RP – Yoshi Hirano RP – Camilo Doval, Giants RP – Jovani Moran, Twins RP – Dillon Tate, Orioles RP – Hirokazu Sawamura RP – Diego Castillo, Mariners RP – Jorge Lopez, Twins RP – Devin Williams, Brewers RP – Felix Bautista, Orioles LP – Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers RP – Rafael Montero, Astros

Who won the World Baseball Classic last?

The United States won the World Baseball Classic in 2017, defeating Puerto Rico in the championship game. The USA defeated Japan in the Semifinal Round, beating the championship-caliber squad 2-1. In the title game, the United States won dominantly by a score of 8-0. It was the first-ever World Baseball Classic championship for the US.

All previous WBC champions