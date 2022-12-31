fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 31, 2022

World Baseball Classic 2023: Teams, rosters, and everything else you need to know

World Baseball Classic 2023
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the MLB in winter slumber, the World Baseball Classic 2023 will give fans a chance to partake in high-level baseball action before the start of the new season.

After being postponed for two years, this year’s edition of the WBC will be a highly anticipated event that will again showcase the diversity of the sport and be baseball’s answer to the World Cup.

Related: MLB free agent tracker – Find out where all the top players on the market signed this winter

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 World Baseball Classic. We’ll provide updates throughout the spring with expanded coverage in February and March.

What teams are in the World Baseball Classic?

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

There are 20 teams participating in the World Baseball Classic this year. It’s broken down into four five-team pools, with each of the three host countries in its own brackets. Here are the teams in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

POOL A

  • Chinese Taipei
  • Netherlands
  • Cuba
  • Italy
  • Panama

POOL B

  • Japan
  • Korea
  • Australia
  • China
  • Czech Republic

POOL C

  • USA
  • Mexico
  • Colombia
  • Canada
  • Great Britain

POOL D

  • Puerto Rico
  • Venezuela
  • Dominican Rep.
  • Israel
  • Nicaragua
MLB games today: MLB hot stove season underway
Also Read:
MLB games today: MLB hot stove season underway

When and where is the World Baseball Classic 2023?

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Final-USA at Puerto Rico
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the World Baseball Classic tournament begins on March 8. Everything wraps up with the WBC Championship game on March 21 in Miami, Florida.

Here is the full WBC 2023 schedule, and round-by-round locations for the World Baseball Classic.

First Round – WBC Tournament schedule

PoolDateLocation
Pool AMarch 8-13Taichung, Taiwan
Pool BMarch 9-13Tokyo, Japan
Pool CMarch 11-15Phoenix, Arizona
Pool DMarch 11-15Miami, Florida
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
Also Read:
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history

Second Round – 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

PoolDateLocation
Pool A & B (Q1)March 15-16Tokyo, Japan
Pool C & D (Q2)March 17-18Miami, Florida

Semifinals – WBC 2023

MatchupDateLocation
Q1 Winner vs Q2 Runner UpMarch 19-20Miami, Florida
Q2 Winner vs Q1 Runner UpMarch 19-20Miami, Florida
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, longest home runs in 2022
Also Read:
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, longest home runs in 2022

WBC Championship Game

MatchupDateLocation
Semifinals 1 Winner vs Semifinals 2 WinnerMarch 21Miami, Florida

Who is playing in the World Baseball Classic 2023?

world baseball classic
Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s WBC will feature a plethora of MLB All-Stars who will be competing for the right to call their country the home of the best baseball players on the planet. Below, you can find the tentative rosters for some of the top teams in the tourney. Including the United States, and the Dominican Republic.

United StatesJapanDominican RepublicPuerto Rico
C – J.T. Realmuto, PhilliesC – Shogo Sakakura,C – Gary SanchezC – Christian Vasquez, Twins
C – Will Smith, DodgersIF – Yoshi Tsutsugo,C – Francisco MejiaC – Victor Cartini, Brewers
IF – Pete Alonso, MetsIF – Ryosuke KikuchiIF – Manny Machado, PadresIF – Emmanuel Rivera, Diamondbacks
IF – Paul Goldschmidt, CardinalsIF – Naoki YoshikawaIF – Vladimir Guerrero, Blue JaysIF – Javier Baez, Tigers
IF – Trevor Story, Red SoxIF – Tetsudo YamadaIF – Ketel Marte, DiamondbacksIF – Francisco Lindor, Mets
IF – Nolan Arenado, CardinalsIF – Munetaka MurakamiIF – Robinson CanoIF – Carlos Correa
IF – Bobby Witt Jr., RoyalsIF – Hayato SakamotoIF – Wander Franco, RaysIF – Enrique Hernandez, Red Sox
IF – Tim Anderson, White SoxOF – Seiya Suzuki, CubsIF – Jose Ramirez, GuardiansIF – Andrew Velasquez – Angels
IF – Trea Turner, PhilliesOF – Masataka Yoshida, Red SoxIF – Jeremy Pena, AstrosOF – Jarren Duran, Red Sox
OF – Mookie Betts, DodgersOF – Shogo AkiyamaIF – Rafael Devers, Red SoxOF – George Springer, Blue Jays
OF – Cedric Mullins, OriolesOF – Yuki YanagitaOF – Juan Soto, PadresOF – Eddie Rosario, Braves
OF – Kyle Schwarber, PhilliesOF – Shohei Ohtani, AngelsOF – Julio Rodriguez, MarinersOF – MJ Melendez, Royals
OF – Mike Trout, AnglesSP – Yu Darvish, PadresOF – Starling Marte, MetsSP – Jose Berris, Blue Jays
OF – Kyle Tucker, AstrosSP – Masahiro TanakaOF – Eloy Jimenez, White SoxSP – Marcus Stroman, Cubs
SP – Merrill Kelly, DiamondbacksSP – Kenta Maeda, MetsOF – Teoscar HerenandezSP – Hector Santiago,
SP – Nestor Cortes, YankeesSP – Yusei Kikuchi, Blue JaysSP _ Sandy Alcantara, MarlinsSP – Jose De Leon, Twins
SP – Kyle Freeland, RockiesSP – Koyo AoyagiSP – Framber Valdez, AstrosRP – Edwin Diaz, Mets
SP – Brady Singer, RoyalsRP – Tomoyuki SuganoSP – Cristian Javier, AstrosRP – Seth Lugo, Padres
SP – Adam Wainwright, CardinalsRP – Shun YamaguchiSP – Luis Castillo, Mariners RP – Lou Trevino, Yankees
SP – Logan Webb, GiantsRP – Yoshi HiranoRP – Bryan Abreu, AstrosRP – Emilio Pagan, Twins
RP – David Bednar, PiratesRP – Yoshi HiranoRP – Camilo Doval, GiantsRP – Jovani Moran, Twins
RP – Dillon Tate, OriolesRP – Hirokazu SawamuraRP – Diego Castillo, MarinersRP – Jorge Lopez, Twins
RP – Devin Williams, BrewersRP – Felix Bautista, Orioles
LP – Clayton Kershaw, DodgersRP – Rafael Montero, Astros

Who won the World Baseball Classic last?

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Final-USA at Puerto Rico
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The United States won the World Baseball Classic in 2017, defeating Puerto Rico in the championship game. The USA defeated Japan in the Semifinal Round, beating the championship-caliber squad 2-1. In the title game, the United States won dominantly by a score of 8-0. It was the first-ever World Baseball Classic championship for the US.

All previous WBC champions

  • United States – 2017
  • Dominican Republic – 2013
  • Japan – 2009
  • Japan – 2006
Share: 