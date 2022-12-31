World Baseball Classic 2023: Teams, rosters, and everything else you need to know

With the MLB in winter slumber, the World Baseball Classic 2023 will give fans a chance to partake in high-level baseball action before the start of the new season.
After being postponed for two years, this year’s edition of the WBC will be a highly anticipated event that will again showcase the diversity of the sport and be baseball’s answer to the World Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 World Baseball Classic. We’ll provide updates throughout the spring with expanded coverage in February and March.
What teams are in the World Baseball Classic?
There are 20 teams participating in the World Baseball Classic this year. It’s broken down into four five-team pools, with each of the three host countries in its own brackets. Here are the teams in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
POOL A
- Chinese Taipei
- Netherlands
- Cuba
- Italy
- Panama
POOL B
- Japan
- Korea
- Australia
- China
- Czech Republic
POOL C
- USA
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Canada
- Great Britain
POOL D
- Puerto Rico
- Venezuela
- Dominican Rep.
- Israel
- Nicaragua
When and where is the World Baseball Classic 2023?
The first round of the World Baseball Classic tournament begins on March 8. Everything wraps up with the WBC Championship game on March 21 in Miami, Florida.
Here is the full WBC 2023 schedule, and round-by-round locations for the World Baseball Classic.
First Round – WBC Tournament schedule
|Pool
|Date
|Location
|Pool A
|March 8-13
|Taichung, Taiwan
|Pool B
|March 9-13
|Tokyo, Japan
|Pool C
|March 11-15
|Phoenix, Arizona
|Pool D
|March 11-15
|Miami, Florida
Second Round – 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
|Pool
|Date
|Location
|Pool A & B (Q1)
|March 15-16
|Tokyo, Japan
|Pool C & D (Q2)
|March 17-18
|Miami, Florida
Semifinals – WBC 2023
|Matchup
|Date
|Location
|Q1 Winner vs Q2 Runner Up
|March 19-20
|Miami, Florida
|Q2 Winner vs Q1 Runner Up
|March 19-20
|Miami, Florida
WBC Championship Game
|Matchup
|Date
|Location
|Semifinals 1 Winner vs Semifinals 2 Winner
|March 21
|Miami, Florida
Who is playing in the World Baseball Classic 2023?
This year’s WBC will feature a plethora of MLB All-Stars who will be competing for the right to call their country the home of the best baseball players on the planet. Below, you can find the tentative rosters for some of the top teams in the tourney. Including the United States, and the Dominican Republic.
|United States
|Japan
|Dominican Republic
|Puerto Rico
|C – J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
|C – Shogo Sakakura,
|C – Gary Sanchez
|C – Christian Vasquez, Twins
|C – Will Smith, Dodgers
|IF – Yoshi Tsutsugo,
|C – Francisco Mejia
|C – Victor Cartini, Brewers
|IF – Pete Alonso, Mets
|IF – Ryosuke Kikuchi
|IF – Manny Machado, Padres
|IF – Emmanuel Rivera, Diamondbacks
|IF – Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
|IF – Naoki Yoshikawa
|IF – Vladimir Guerrero, Blue Jays
|IF – Javier Baez, Tigers
|IF – Trevor Story, Red Sox
|IF – Tetsudo Yamada
|IF – Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
|IF – Francisco Lindor, Mets
|IF – Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
|IF – Munetaka Murakami
|IF – Robinson Cano
|IF – Carlos Correa
|IF – Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
|IF – Hayato Sakamoto
|IF – Wander Franco, Rays
|IF – Enrique Hernandez, Red Sox
|IF – Tim Anderson, White Sox
|OF – Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
|IF – Jose Ramirez, Guardians
|IF – Andrew Velasquez – Angels
|IF – Trea Turner, Phillies
|OF – Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox
|IF – Jeremy Pena, Astros
|OF – Jarren Duran, Red Sox
|OF – Mookie Betts, Dodgers
|OF – Shogo Akiyama
|IF – Rafael Devers, Red Sox
|OF – George Springer, Blue Jays
|OF – Cedric Mullins, Orioles
|OF – Yuki Yanagita
|OF – Juan Soto, Padres
|OF – Eddie Rosario, Braves
|OF – Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
|OF – Shohei Ohtani, Angels
|OF – Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
|OF – MJ Melendez, Royals
|OF – Mike Trout, Angles
|SP – Yu Darvish, Padres
|OF – Starling Marte, Mets
|SP – Jose Berris, Blue Jays
|OF – Kyle Tucker, Astros
|SP – Masahiro Tanaka
|OF – Eloy Jimenez, White Sox
|SP – Marcus Stroman, Cubs
|SP – Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks
|SP – Kenta Maeda, Mets
|OF – Teoscar Herenandez
|SP – Hector Santiago,
|SP – Nestor Cortes, Yankees
|SP – Yusei Kikuchi, Blue Jays
|SP _ Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
|SP – Jose De Leon, Twins
|SP – Kyle Freeland, Rockies
|SP – Koyo Aoyagi
|SP – Framber Valdez, Astros
|RP – Edwin Diaz, Mets
|SP – Brady Singer, Royals
|RP – Tomoyuki Sugano
|SP – Cristian Javier, Astros
|RP – Seth Lugo, Padres
|SP – Adam Wainwright, Cardinals
|RP – Shun Yamaguchi
|SP – Luis Castillo, Mariners
|RP – Lou Trevino, Yankees
|SP – Logan Webb, Giants
|RP – Yoshi Hirano
|RP – Bryan Abreu, Astros
|RP – Emilio Pagan, Twins
|RP – David Bednar, Pirates
|RP – Yoshi Hirano
|RP – Camilo Doval, Giants
|RP – Jovani Moran, Twins
|RP – Dillon Tate, Orioles
|RP – Hirokazu Sawamura
|RP – Diego Castillo, Mariners
|RP – Jorge Lopez, Twins
|RP – Devin Williams, Brewers
|RP – Felix Bautista, Orioles
|LP – Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
|RP – Rafael Montero, Astros
Who won the World Baseball Classic last?
The United States won the World Baseball Classic in 2017, defeating Puerto Rico in the championship game. The USA defeated Japan in the Semifinal Round, beating the championship-caliber squad 2-1. In the title game, the United States won dominantly by a score of 8-0. It was the first-ever World Baseball Classic championship for the US.
All previous WBC champions
- United States – 2017
- Dominican Republic – 2013
- Japan – 2009
- Japan – 2006