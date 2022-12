World Baseball Classic 2023: Teams, rosters, and everything else you need to know

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the MLB in winter slumber, the World Baseball Classic 2023 will give fans a chance to partake in high-level baseball action before the start of the new season.

After being postponed for two years, this year’s edition of the WBC will be a highly anticipated event that will again showcase the diversity of the sport and be baseball’s answer to the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 World Baseball Classic. We’ll provide updates throughout the spring with expanded coverage in February and March.

What teams are in the World Baseball Classic?

There are 20 teams participating in the World Baseball Classic this year. It’s broken down into four five-team pools, with each of the three host countries in its own brackets. Here are the teams in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

POOL A Chinese Taipei

Netherlands

Cuba

Italy

Panama POOL B Japan

Korea

Australia

China

Czech Republic POOL C USA

Mexico

Colombia

Canada

Great Britain POOL D Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Dominican Rep.

Israel

Nicaragua

When and where is the World Baseball Classic 2023?

The first round of the World Baseball Classic tournament begins on March 8. Everything wraps up with the WBC Championship game on March 21 in Miami, Florida.

Here is the full WBC 2023 schedule, and round-by-round locations for the World Baseball Classic.

First Round – WBC Tournament schedule

Pool Date Location Pool A March 8-13 Taichung, Taiwan Pool B March 9-13 Tokyo, Japan Pool C March 11-15 Phoenix, Arizona Pool D March 11-15 Miami, Florida

Second Round – 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

Pool Date Location Pool A & B (Q1) March 15-16 Tokyo, Japan Pool C & D (Q2) March 17-18 Miami, Florida

Semifinals – WBC 2023

Matchup Date Location Q1 Winner vs Q2 Runner Up March 19-20 Miami, Florida Q2 Winner vs Q1 Runner Up March 19-20 Miami, Florida

WBC Championship Game

Matchup Date Location Semifinals 1 Winner vs Semifinals 2 Winner March 21 Miami, Florida

Who is playing in the World Baseball Classic 2023?

This year’s WBC will feature a plethora of MLB All-Stars who will be competing for the right to call their country the home of the best baseball players on the planet. Below, you can find the tentative rosters for some of the top teams in the tourney. Including the United States, and the Dominican Republic.

United States Japan Dominican Republic Puerto Rico C РJ.T. Realmuto, Phillies C РShogo Sakakura, C РGary Sanchez C РChristian Vasquez, Twins C РWill Smith, Dodgers IF РYoshi Tsutsugo, C РFrancisco Mejia C РVictor Cartini, Brewers IF РPete Alonso, Mets IF РRyosuke Kikuchi IF РManny Machado, Padres IF РEmmanuel Rivera, Diamondbacks IF РPaul Goldschmidt, Cardinals IF РNaoki Yoshikawa IF РVladimir Guerrero, Blue Jays IF РJavier Baez, Tigers IF РTrevor Story, Red Sox IF РTetsudo Yamada IF РKetel Marte, Diamondbacks IF РFrancisco Lindor, Mets IF РNolan Arenado, Cardinals IF РMunetaka Murakami IF РRobinson Cano IF РCarlos Correa IF РBobby Witt Jr., Royals IF РHayato Sakamoto IF РWander Franco, Rays IF РEnrique Hernandez, Red Sox IF РTim Anderson, White Sox OF РSeiya Suzuki, Cubs IF РJose Ramirez, Guardians IF РAndrew Velasquez РAngels IF РTrea Turner, Phillies OF РMasataka Yoshida, Red Sox IF РJeremy Pena, Astros OF РJarren Duran, Red Sox OF РMookie Betts, Dodgers OF РShogo Akiyama IF РRafael Devers, Red Sox OF РGeorge Springer, Blue Jays OF РCedric Mullins, Orioles OF РYuki Yanagita OF РJuan Soto, Padres OF РEddie Rosario, Braves OF РKyle Schwarber, Phillies OF РShohei Ohtani, Angels OF РJulio Rodriguez, Mariners OF РMJ Melendez, Royals OF РMike Trout, Angles SP РYu Darvish, Padres OF РStarling Marte, Mets SP РJose Berris, Blue Jays OF РKyle Tucker, Astros SP РMasahiro Tanaka OF РEloy Jimenez, White Sox SP РMarcus Stroman, Cubs SP РMerrill Kelly, Diamondbacks SP РKenta Maeda, Mets OF РTeoscar Herenandez SP РHector Santiago, SP РNestor Cortes, Yankees SP РYusei Kikuchi, Blue Jays SP _ Sandy Alcantara, Marlins SP РJose De Leon, Twins SP РKyle Freeland, Rockies SP РKoyo Aoyagi SP РFramber Valdez, Astros RP РEdwin Diaz, Mets SP РBrady Singer, Royals RP РTomoyuki Sugano SP РCristian Javier, Astros RP РSeth Lugo, Padres SP РAdam Wainwright, Cardinals RP РShun Yamaguchi SP РLuis Castillo, Mariners RP РLou Trevino, Yankees SP РLogan Webb, Giants RP РYoshi Hirano RP РBryan Abreu, Astros RP РEmilio Pagan, Twins RP РDavid Bednar, Pirates RP РYoshi Hirano RP РCamilo Doval, Giants RP РJovani Moran, Twins RP РDillon Tate, Orioles RP РHirokazu Sawamura RP РDiego Castillo, Mariners RP РJorge Lopez, Twins RP РDevin Williams, Brewers RP РFelix Bautista, Orioles LP РClayton Kershaw, Dodgers RP РRafael Montero, Astros

Who won the World Baseball Classic last?

The United States won the World Baseball Classic in 2017, defeating Puerto Rico in the championship game. The USA defeated Japan in the Semifinal Round, beating the championship-caliber squad 2-1. In the title game, the United States won dominantly by a score of 8-0. It was the first-ever World Baseball Classic championship for the US.

