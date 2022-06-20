Woman’s protective order against Rajon Rondo dismissed

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A judge in Kentucky lifted an emergency protection order that a woman filed last month against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo.

Rondo and the woman “reached an agreement,” leading the judge to dismiss the protection order, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

Court records showed that the order was dismissed last Thursday, just more than one month after the mother of Rondo’s two children alleged that he pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her.

In the woman’s court filing, reports said, she accused Rondo of becoming “enraged” after she asked him to stop playing video games with a child in her home so the child could assist with doing the laundry.

After the child stopped playing, Rondo allegedly ripped the video game from the wall, destroyed several items in the home and left, saying to the woman, “You’re dead.”

Rondo allegedly returned to the home with a gun, demanding to see the children, but the woman didn’t let him back into the house. The children reportedly were “visibly upset and clearly scared that Rajon continued to brandish a gun.”

The woman then called former interim Louisville Metro Police chief Yvette Gentry, who reportedly came to the scene.

Rondo, 36, split the 2021-22 season between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cavaliers, seeing action in 39 games (one start).

Rondo is a native of Louisville and played collegiately at Kentucky.

–Field Level Media