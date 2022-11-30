WNBA’s longer 40-game season to tip off May 19

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA’s 27th season will begin on May 19 with an expanded 40-game regular season.

Each of the 12 teams played a 36-game season in 2022. Teams will play 20 home games and 20 road games in 2023.

“We eagerly anticipate tipping off the 2023 season and building on the success of last season, which was our most-watched in 14 years and set records for social media engagement, digital consumption and merchandise sales,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a news release on Wednesday. “The expanded schedule will provide fans greater opportunities to see the best players in the world compete on the game’s biggest stage.”

There will be four contests on opening night May 19: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics; Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever; Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx; and Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks.

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces, led by reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, open the season the following day against the host Seattle Storm.

The All-Star Game is on July 15, and the regular season concludes with all 12 teams in action on Sept. 10.

Additionally, teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Jan. 21 and free agents can begin signing new deals on Feb. 1.

–Field Level Media