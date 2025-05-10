WNBA rumor suggests Caitlin Clark will be among first stars making $1 million annually in new CBA

Credit: Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A new rumor suggests WNBA stars like Caitlin Clark will be making $1 million per season in the next collective bargaining agreement.

The WNBA underwent another major growth spurt in 2024 due to the addition of many popular players from the college rankings. The most notable of which is former Iowa star Caitlin Clark. The huge attendance and ratings numbers the Indiana Fever star helped to generate came at just the right time, with the current CBA set to expire after this season.

A key sticking point will be increasing player pay. Currently, the highest annual salary in the fast-growing league is $249,244. Well, a new report from ESPN reveals the massive salary bump top WNBA stars could receive in the next CBA.

“One team source said it’s possible max salaries could reach $1 million, which would be an increase of approximately 300% from the current $249,244 supermax and would imply a salary cap in the range of $4 million to $5 million per team.” ESPN

Caitlin Clark contract: Four years, $338,056

Despite being the most popular player in the all-women’s league, Caitlin Clark will make just over $78,000 in her second season in Indiana. The high point of her rookie deal will be $97,582, which will come in an option year in 2027. The Fever control that option and is sure to use it in two years. However, Clark reportedly made $11 million in endorsements last year.

The league’s current salary cap is just $1.3 million. So not only will this new CBA be very beneficial for the WNBA’s biggest stars, but stud prospects entering the league from college will be far better compensated from the start of their careers.

Despite the increased profile in sports, the WNBA lost $40 million last season. However, if things continue on their current trajectory, the league stands to make big money in future media rights deals.