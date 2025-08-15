Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum created headlines and stirred controversy after the WNBA All-Star Game when she said “zero members of Team Clark” were present for the players’ union’s collective bargaining negotiations with the league. Now, the WNBA star has offered clarity on that comment.

Appearing on the “Bird’s Eye View” podcast, hosted by Sue Bird, Plum explained that she was trying to make a joke about Clark and her group being “hungover” during the All-Star festivities.

“The questions came in, and it was like, ‘CBA, this, this, this.’ It was like, ‘Hey, Team Clark, they didn’t make it to the meeting.’ I was making a joke that they were hungover, even though our team nickname was ‘hungover.’ So it was like, ‘At least we made it (to the meeting).'” Kelsey Plum on her Caitlin Clark comments after the WNBA All-Star Game

Read More: Angel Reese Responds to Claim that She Hates Caitlin Clark

Plum has a reputation for being really bad at telling jokes, often either not realizing the moment doesn’t call for it or poorly conveying that she’s joking. Following her comment to reporters, which came amid a battle between the WNBA and the WNBPA over the next CBA, it was picked up by the national media and became a point of discussion on ESPN and other programming. Meanwhile, many on social media took shots at Plum for seemingly suggesting Clark didn’t want to help the players’ union.

In hindsight, Plum recognizes that she made a mistake in the moment. While she wanted to make a playful remark about Clark being hungover, she did it at a time when the WNBPA was trying to send a message about players receiving better pay following the league’s $2.2 billion TV rights deal.

“I should have — like, hindsight’s 20/20 — because of the shirts, because of the fans … I should have known it was a way more serious moment than a typical All-Star Game. Because I went into that press conference very, like, happy-go-lucky we won, you know?.” Kelsey Plum on recognizing the gravity of the moment before her joke about Caitlin Clark (H/T ESPN)

As Plum said, Clark’s backing of the WNBPA shouldn’t be questioned. While Clark couldn’t play in the WNBA All-Star Game, which Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, hosted, she was among the players wearing the black t-shirts that said “Pay Us What You Owe Us.”

Caitlin Clark contract: $78,066 salary in 2025

Plum, Clark, and the rest of the WNBA players are “all on the same page” and “unified” in their push for higher WNBA salaries after the CBA expires in October. Given Clark’s major influence on historic television ratings and the WNBA’s multi-billion-dollar TV rights deal, it’s no surprise that she is among those seeking a higher salary in the years to come.