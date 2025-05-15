WNBA predicted to feature new MVP: Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese or…?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A’ja Wilson has won the WNBA MVP award in three of the past five seasons. The Las Vegas Aces’ superstar center is a favorite to win the award again in 2025. If so, she’ll make history as the first athlete to win four WNBA MVP awards.

However, when ESPN asked WNBA general managers who would win the MVP award this year, the majority of the vote pointed to Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier. Her Lynx were also picked to win the WNBA championship after falling short in the title game last year.

Finishing second in MVP voting was Wilson (25% of the vote), with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark coming in at a distant third with 8%. Collier was an overwhelming favorite at 67%.

While she wasn’t picked to win MVP, Clark was chosen as the athlete GMs would build their franchise around. Meanwhile, the 2025 WNBA Draft’s first overall pick Paige Bueckers was selected as Rookie of the Year prediction.

The 29th season of the WNBA tips off Friday night as the Atlanta Dream take on the Washington Mystics. Later, Collier’s Lynx battle Bueckers’ Wings. The WNBA schedule wraps up with the Los Angeles Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries.

Related: 23 highest-paid WNBA players in 2024