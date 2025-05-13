WNBA insider predicts huge season for Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever: Could Clark win it all already?

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One WNBA insider believes Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will take another big leap forward in the 2025 season, including possible MVP honors for the former Iowa star.

Before the 2024 season, Indiana’s lone WNBA team was a laughing stock. They had seven straight losing seasons and needed a savior badly. Then the franchise lucked into landing college basketball great Caitlin Clark with the top pick in last year’s draft. In year one, she made a massive impact by leading them to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

It has many wondering if being eliminated in the first round last year was just the first step toward eventually winning the franchise’s second WNBA title in the future. Well, The Athletic WNBA reporter Sabreena Merchant believes that a championship run could happen this year. And be led by an MVP campaign from Clark.

Caitlin Clark stats (2024): 19.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 8.4 APG, 1.3 SPG, 34% 3PT

“The Fever are fourth [in The Athletic’s power rankings], but I still think of them as part of the first tier,” Merchant said in a Tuesday newsletter. “They have an MVP candidate in Caitlin Clark and four other multitime All-Stars in Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner, and Natasha Howard.

“If it all comes together, which is always the challenge for projected super teams in year one, Indiana has as much talent as any team in the league, especially offensively. It’s hard to imagine how opponents will contend with the Fever’s pace and firepower.”

The Fever finished with a 20-20 record last season. However, while Clark finished the year strong, she had many ups and downs over the first month of her professional career. The team is already 3-0 in the preseason and is expected to get off to a much faster start in 2025.