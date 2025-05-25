Indiana Fever attendance 2025: Caitlin Clark effect carries over into second WNBA season

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever and the WNBA knew the arrival of Caitlin Clark would have a massive effect on both the league’s and the team’s popularity. It’s why 36 of 40 games on Indiana’s schedule in 2024 were nationally televised and 40-of-44 games in 2025 are on national TV. It also led to skyrocketing attendance.

In 2023, the Fever had the second-lowest average home attendance in the WNBA at 4,067 tickets sold per game, according to BeyondWomensSports.com. While it marked a significant improvement over Fever attendance in 2022 (1,776 per game), it was still one of the least-popular WNBA teams.

All of that changed upon Clark’s arrival. Since Clark was drafted by Indiana with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, ticket sales for the WNBA increased by 93 percent, other WNBA teams had to start relocating their home games against the Fever to bigger arenas. Meanwhile, Indiana saw record-setting ticket sales with massive interest in attendance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which has a seating capacity of 18,000.

Below you can find a breakdown of attendance for the Fever in 2024 and 2025 along with WNBA attendance from last season for a comparison.

Indiana Fever attendance 2025

Credit: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we did during the 2024 season, we’ll be tracking the Fever’s home attendance in 2025 throughout Clark’s second season. We’ll also provide comparisons to how Indiana is faring compared to other teams in attendance this season.

Game by game Fever attendance 2025

Date Opponent Attendance Saturday, May 17 Chicago Sky 17,274 Tuesday, May 20 Atlanta Dream 16,629 Saturday, may 24 New York Liberty Saturday, May 24

Attendance for Caitlin Clark’s road games

Date Opponent – Venue Attendance Thursday, May 22 Atlanta Dream – State Farm Arena 17,044

Indiana Fever attendance by year with Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever attendance 2025:

Indiana Fever attendance 2024: 340,715 (18 games) 17,036 per game

WNBA attendance leaders 2024

Indiana Fever – 17.036 per game

17.036 per game New York Liberty – 12,729 per game

12,729 per game Las Vegas Aces – 11,282 per game

11,282 per game Seattle Storm – 11,184 per game

11,184 per game Los Angeles Sparks – 11,044 per game

11,044 per game Phoenix Mercury – 10,714 per game

10,714 per game Minnesotan Lynx – 9,292 per game

9,292 per game Chicago Sky – 8,757 per game

Comparing Indiana Fever attendance to NBA, MLB teams

Here’s a quick comparison to how Indiana Fever attendance in 2024 comes to attendance figures for some of the NBA and MLB teams with the lowest average attendance.

In 2024, the Fever averaged a higher attendance than 3 NBA teams (Wizards, Grizzlies and Hornets) and 3 MLB teams (Rays, Marlins and Athletics)

Phoenix Suns (NBA) – 17,071 per game

17,071 per game Indiana Fever (WNBA) – 17,036 per game

Washington Wizards (NBA) – 16,896 per game

16,896 per game Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) – 16,631 per game

16,631 per game Charlotte Hornets (NBA) – 16,448 per game

16,448 per game Tampa Bay Rays (MLB) – 16,595 per game

16,595 per game Miami Marlins (MLB) – 12,959 per game

12,959 per game Oakland Athletics (MLB) – 9,843 per game

Indiana Fever attendance 2024

Year Home Games Indiana Fever attendance 2022-’23 38 113,300 2024 20 340,715

How many sellouts do the Fever have this season?

The Indiana Fever sold out 16 home games this season, drawing a full capacity crowd of 17,274 per game in 16 of 20 home games.

Here, we’ll be tracking the Fever attendance for the 2024 season.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever break WNBA attendance record

In her final regular-season game before the WNBA playoffs, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever took part in a record-setting night for the WNBA. Thursday’s game between the Fever and Washington Mystics at the Capital One Arena set the single-game WNBA record for highest attendance with a count of 20,711 fans on hand to see the game.

Thanks in large part to Clark, WNBA attendance in 2024 was at an all-time high. The Fever were the biggest beneficiaries of the ‘Caitlin Clark effect’, leading the WNBA in attendance by a wide margin. The fan support surrounding Clark also showed up with other WNBA teams drawing their biggest crowds when Clark played.

Caitlin Clark effect having a massive influence on attendance, Indiana Fever revenue

While Caitlin Clark didn’t represent Team USA in the Paris Olympics, it did provide her with a chance for a break after playing basketball from October through early July. During the Olympic Break, it was announced that Clark’s arrival in Indiana led to a historic spike in a number of areas. Here are those numbers from the WNBA’s mid-season report.

1193 percent increase in jersey sales

264.6 percent increase in ticket sales and total attendance

38 games broadcasted on national television

10x increase in fan interactions on the WNBA app, team website

1.3 million followers gained

225 percent increase in corporate partnerships

740 percent increase in draft beers sold

Largest number of team sponsors in the WNBA

4 times set the single-game team store sales record

800 million social media views (April through July)

Clark’s first home game back for the second half of the WNBA season continued the trend, with the Gainbridge Fieldhouse selling out with 17,274 in attendance. With Clark, the Fever now have sold out six consecutive home games this season.

Caitlin Clark, Fever blowing past attendance marks at Olympic break

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever head into their break period, thanks to the 2024 Olympics, there’s a lot for the rookie and her team to celebrate. As Indiana battles for a WNBA playoff spot, it also boasts the highest WNBA attendance this season and it’s blowing past previous marks.

In the first 11 home games of the season, the Fever drew 185,878 fans or averaged 16,898 per game. For context, the Las Vegas Aces led the WNBA attendance in 2023 and they narrowly cleared 190,000 spectators in 20 regular-season games. The Fever nearly reached 190,000 in almost half the time. Indiana is on track to have the highest average attendance in WNBA history thanks to Clark. This, of course, doesn’t even account for the “Caitlin Clark effect” when she is playing on the road. You can find a little on that below.

Indiana Fever dominating WNBA attendance

Past the halfway point of the 2024 season, the Indiana Fever have the highest WNBA attendance. Across 10 home games this season at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Fever attendance is sitting at 16,680 per game.

Indiana has recorded four consecutive soldout crowds and has the highest average attendance in the WNBA by more than 4,000 fans per contest. For context, the average Fever attendance in 2024 (16,680) means they average more fans per game than two NBA teams (Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets). With Indiana in playoff contention, the team’s attendance should keep climbing this summer.

Indiana Fever attendance by game 2024 (home games)

Thursday, May 16 – vs New York Liberty – 17,274

17,274 Monday, May 20 – vs Connecticut Sun – 17,274

– 17,274 Tuesday, May 28 – vs Los Angeles Sparks – 16,013

16,013 Thursday, May 30 – vs Seattle Storm – 15,022

15,022 Saturday, June 1 – vs Chicago Sky – 17,274

17,274 Thursday, June 13 – vs Atlanta Dream – 16,651

16,651 Sunday, June 16 – vs Chicago Sky – 17,274

17,274 Wednesday, June 19 – vs Washington Mystics – 17,274

17,274 Saturday, July 6 – vs New York Liberty – 17,274

– 17,274 Wednesday, July 10 – vs Washington Mystics – 17, 274

17, 274 Friday, July 12 – vs Phoenix Mercury – 17,274

17,274 Friday, August 16 – vs Phoenix Mercury – 17,274

17,274 Sunday, August 18 – vs Seattle Storm – 17,274

17,274 Wednesday, August 28 – vs Connecticut Sun – 17.274

17.274 Wednesday, September 4 – vs Los Angeles Sparks – 16,645

16,645 Friday, September 6 – vs Minnesota Lynx – 17,274

17,274 Sunday, September 8 – vs Atlanta Dream – 17,274

17,274 Wednesday, September 11 – vs Las Vegas Aces – 17,274

17,274 Friday, September 13 – vs Las Vegas Aces – 17,274

17,274 Sunday, September 15 – vs Dallas Wings – 17,274

Through June 20, the Indiana Fever lead WNBA attendance in 2024. Indiana leads the WNBA in average attendance (16,757) and became the first WNBA team in 2024 to eclipse 100,000 in total attendance. Unsurprisingly, per AcrosstheTimeline.com, the Fever also lead the WNBA in road attendance (15,141 per game) through 8 contests.

Indiana Fever attendance: Sky vs Fever rematch draws sellout at home

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

A rematch between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky drew another sellout, with the Gainbridge Fieldhosue hosting more than 17,000 fans for the fourth time during the 2024 regular season. As a result, Fever attendance in 2024 (116,000) is now higher than it was in the last two seasons combined (13,300).

Team blowing past 2023 figures, leads WNBA attendance

A nail-biting 91-84 win on Thursday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis came in front of 16,651. With Caitlin Clark having an off night from the field, fans got to see Aliyah Boston tie her career-high (27 points) and witnessed Kelsey Mitchell make a game-saving steal and bucket in the closing minutes to secure Indiana’s fourth win of the season.

The Fever have the highest WNBA attendance this season, averaging 3,000 more fans per game than the New York Liberty in second place. Indiana is also poised to become the first team to hit 100,000 in attendance this year, doing it in just seven games. For context, Fever attendance in 2023 was 81,336 (4,066 per game) and 31,964 (1,776 per game) in 2022.

Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Sky, a rematch against Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter on CBS, will draw a sellout crowd. With 17,724 in attendance for Sunday’s game, the Fever will have had more fans attend their first 7 games in 2024 than total attendance in the last two years (113,300).

Caitlin Clark’s first home win comes with another sellout

Credit: IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Clark and the Indiana Fever hit the court on Saturday afternoon for their third consecutive home game, holding a 1-8 record with their lone victory coming on the road. All of that changed in front of an outstanding crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In what might be the start of a potential rivalry against the Chicago Sky, Indiana came out on top 71-70 in front of a sold-out crowd. With over 17,000 fans in attendance, Clark (11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists), NaLyssa Mitchell (17 points and 9 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10 points and 8 rebounds) put Angel Reese and the Sky away in the closing minutes. Heading into next week, the Fever lead WNBA attendance.

Struggling Fever still draw massive crowds

The Fever suffered another loss on Tuesday night, losing 88-82 to the Los Angeles Sparks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The defeat dropped the Fever’s record to 1-7 on the season, the second-worst record in the WNBA. However, Clark played extremely well and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse pulled in another massive crowd.

Clark set career-highs in points (30) and blocks (3), also tacking on 6 assists with 5 rebounds and 3 steals in the most complete performance of her WNBA career. Meanwhile, Fever attendance on Tuesday night hit 16,013, or 88.96 percent of the stadium capacity at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Through three home games this season, the Fever are averaging the highest WNBA attendance in 2024.

Sellouts continue, WNBA record set by New York Liberty

The WNBA is experiencing everything it hoped for and more following Clark’s arrival. In their second home game of the 2024 season, the Fever recorded consecutive sellouts with more than 17,000 in attendance for Monday’s game against the Connecticut Sun. While it’s only two home games so far, Indiana is already among the leaders in WNBA attendance and is averaging more than 13,000 fans more per game than in 2023.

Meanwhile, Clark helped another team set a WNBA record. In her first game at the Barclays Center, the New York Liberty became the first WNBA team to generate more than $2 million in revenue in a single game. Meanwhile, other franchises continue to relocate their upcoming matchups against the Fever to larger arenas to account for ticket demand to see Clark play live.

Caitlin Clark’s regular-season home debut draws crowd

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

While her team is struggling early in the 2024 WNBA season, Fever attendance is not. Following her WNBA debut on the road, Clark took the court for her first official home debut in Indiana’s home opener in the second game of the regular season.

It was a sellout crowd of 17,274 in attendance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever matchup in downtown Indianapolis. For comparison, Fever attendance for the home opener in 2023 was 7,356.

Plus, more WNBA teams are making adjustments to their schedules by relocating home games to bigger arenas due to massive ticket demand for some of the Fever’s road games this season. Unsurprisingly, Clark is also having a massive influence on the league’s television ratings.

Preseason home opener – 13,028

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Making her home debut in Indiana’s preseason finale on Thursday night against the Atlanta Dream, Caitlin Clark’s presence brought a record-setting crowd to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a WNBA game.

The final Fever attendance on Thursday night came in at 13,028 people for the preseason matchup. For context, the highest attendance Indiana had last season for a regular-season game was 7,365. For even greater comparison, only two WNBA teams – Las Vegas Aces (9,551) and Phoenix Mercury (9,197) – had an average attendance of over 9,000 last year.

It’s the highest attendance for a Fever game since Sept 18, 2016, according to Across the Timeline, when 17,704 fans showed up to watch Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings play the final home game of her legendary career with Indiana.

Prior to Thursday’s game, Clark made her WNBA preseason debut on the road against the Dallas Wings. In a Fever vs Wings matchup held at the College Park Center – stadium capacity of 7,000 – recorded a sellout for a preseason game.

This is just the beginning of what’s to come. By the end of the 2024 season, the Fever will likely be among the WNBA attendance leaders in 2024 by a wide margin. Bookmark this page for updates throughout the regular season.