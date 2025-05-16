Dallas Wings game today: Dallas Wings schedule 2025, TV info, Paige Bueckers next game

Updated:
Dalals Wings game today, Dallas Wings schedule
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Is there a Dallas Wings game today? The Dallas Wings schedule is underway with all eyes on the arrival of rookie guard Paige Bueckers. While Bueckers isn’t as big of a name as Caitlin Clark, she will make the Wings a much better team to watch this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dallas Wings game today, how to watch and where to watch Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale.

Dallas Wings game today: May 16 – Season Opener

When is the next Dallas Wings game?Friday, May 16
Who are they playing?Minnesota Lynx
Where are the Wings playing tonight?College Park Center (Arlington)
What time does the Wings game start?6:30 PM CT
Where to stream the Wings game today?WNBA League Pass
What channel is the Wings game on?ION

Is there a Dallas Wings game on TV tonight?

Yes, there is a Dallas Wings game tonight on national TV in the season opener against the Minnesota Lunx at 6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET.

How can I watch the Dallas Wings game tonight?

You can watch the Dallas Wings game tonight on ION television or you can stream the Wings game tonight on WNBA League Pass.

How many games have the Dallas Wings won?

The Dallas Wings haven’t won any games this season.

When is Paige Bueckers next game?

Paige Bueckers next game is on Friday, May 16, in her WNBA debut at home against the Minnesota Lynx. The game is nationally televised on IOB.

Dallas Wings schedule 2025

Dallas Wings game today, Dallas Wings schedule
Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Here is the Dallas Wings schedule this season, broken down month by month.

May

DateMatchupTime (CT)How to Watch
Friday, May 16Lynx @ Wings6:30 PMION
Monday, May 19Storm @ Wings7:00 PMNBA TV
Wednesday, May 21Wings @ Lynx7:00 PMKFAA
Saturday, May 24Wings @ Dream3:00 PMCBS Sports Network
Tuesday, May 27Wings @ Sun6:00 PMKFAA
Thursday, May 29Wings @ Sky7:00 PMPrime VIdeo
Saturday, May 31Sky @ Wings7:00 PMKFAA

June

DateMatchupTime (CT)How to Watch
Tuesday, June 2Wings @ Storm8:30 PMESPN
Friday, June 6Sparks @ Wings8:30 PMION
Sunday, June 8Lynx @ Wings3:00 PMKFAA
Wednesday, June 11Wings @ Mercury9:00 PMKFAA
Friday, June 13Wings @ Aces9:00 PMION
Tuesday, June 17Valkyries @ Wings7:00 PMKFAA
Friday, June 20Wings @ Sun6:30 PMION
Sunday, June 22Wings @ Mytics2:00 PMESPN3
Tuesday, June 24Dream @ Wings7:00 PMKFAA
Friday, June 27Fever @ Wings6:30 PMION
Saturday, June 28Mystics @ Wings7:00 PMKFAA

July

DateMatchupTime (CT)How to Watch
Thursday, July 3Mercury @ Wings7:00 PMKFAA
Monday, July 7Wings @ Mercury9:00 PMKFAA
Wednesday, July 9Wings @ Sky7:00 PMKFAA
Sunday, July 13Wings @ Fever12:00 PMABC, ESPN+
Wednesday, July 16Aces @ Wings7:00 PMx
Tuesday, July 22Wings @ Storm9:00 PMESPN3
Friday, July 25Wings @ Valkyries9:00 PMION
Sunday, July 27Aces @ Aces3:00 PMESPN3
Monday, July 28Liberty @ Wings7:00 PMESPN
Wednesday, July 30Dream @ Wings7:00 PMESPN3

August

DateMatchupTime (CT)How to Watch
Friday, August 1Fever @ Wings6:30 OMION
Tuesday, August 5Wings @ Liberty6:00 PMNBA TV
Friday, August 8Liberty @ Wings6:30 PMION
Sunday, August 10Mystics @ Wings3:00 PMCBS Sports Network
Tuesday, August 12Wings @ Fever6:30 PMESPN
Friday, August 15Sparks @ Fever6:30 PMION
Sunday, August 17Wings @ Aces2:30 PMABC, ESPN+
Wednesday, August 20Wings @ Sparks9:00 PMKFAA
Friday, August 22Storm @ Wings6:30 PMION
Sunday, August 24Valkyries @ Wings3:00 PMx
Wednesday, August 27Sun @ Wings7:00 PMKFAA
Friday, August 29Wings @ Dream6:30 PMION

September

DateMatchupTime (CT)How to Watch
Monday, September 1Wings @ Lynx7:00 PMNBA TV
Thursday, September 3Wings @ Valkyries9:0 PMKFAA
Sunday, September 7Wings @ Sparks5:00 PMNBA TV
Thursday, September 11Mercury @ Wings7:00 PMKFAA
