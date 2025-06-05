‘Not going to rush coming back’: Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark provides return timeline after quad injury

Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been out with a strained left quad since late May, missing the past three games where the team has gone 1-2. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Clark revealed her return timeline.

“I’ll be reevaluated this weekend so I’ll miss this weekend’s game, but after that it’s day-by-day and see how I feel and turn to the medical staff and what they think,” Clark said. “I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress and I feel good. I’m not going to rush coming back, it’s just not worth it.”

Clark will miss Saturday’s game against the Chicago Sky, but could return for Tuesday’s road contest against the Atlanta Dream. However, Clark won’t commit to a definitive date due to the injury’s unpredictable nature.

“This type of injury, you don’t know,” Clark said. “When I wake up I’ll feel different than the day before. We’ll see. It could be a possibility, but I could also not be available for that game, too.”

Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, was averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists, and six rebounds while shooting 40.3% from three before the injury. She initially suffered the strain on May 24 in a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty, playing nearly 38 minutes with 18 points and 10 assists but turning the ball over 10 times.

She told reporters that she didn’t know when during the game the injury occurred.

“Adrenaline covers up a lot of stuff when you’re in the heat of battle,” Clark explained. “After the game, I had some pain, then we got an MRI, and it gave me the result I didn’t want to see.”

The Fever are 3-4 and currently rank third in the Eastern Conference.