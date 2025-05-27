Caitlin Clark’s injury destroys ticket sales for upcoming Fever road games versus Mystics and Sky

Credit: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark’s quad injury is not just going to hurt business for the Indiana Fever, it is already showing signs of being a ticket sales killer for rivals expecting to get a boost from her visits.

After a stellar rookie season, the WNBA has been primed to make big bucks from the sophomore season of Fever star Caitlin Clark. And over the first couple of weeks of the 2025 campaign, she has already proven to be an even bigger ratings draw, as well as a ticket and merchandise sales monster.

However, all of that is going to be put on pause for at least two weeks. After the young superstar suffered a quad injury over the weekend. No disrespect to her Fever teammates, but the 23-year-old guard is what many basketball fans are paying to see when they buy tickets for an upcoming Fever game. But with her out of the equation, the expectation is that her absence could do some notable damage to the league’s bottom line this season.

Well, we are starting to get the first pieces of evidence of the financial impact her injury will have on the league. The Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky both moved upcoming games against Indiana to large venues to pack in the Clark fans. But with her not playing, third-party ticket platform TickPick [h/t Front Office Sports] has revealed Wednesday’s game in Washington now has a get-in price of $22. That is down 47% from the $41 minimum ticket price that was originally set when they moved the game to the 14,000-seat CFG Bank Arena.

The price drop for the June 7 Fever vs. Sky matchup at the United Center in Chicago has seen an even more drastic drop in prices. Get-in tickets for the 21,000-seat venue were originally set at $86. Likely because of the rivalry Clark has with Sky fan-favorite Angel Reese. However, prices for seats have dropped a whopping 71% to $25.

The average purchase price for the Fever’s five games while Clark is supposed to be sidelined — until June 10 –are $80. Down from $137 before the injury news was revealed.