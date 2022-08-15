WNBA veteran Kia Vaughn announces retirement

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

WNBA center Kia Vaughn is retiring.

The 13-year veteran, who spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Dream, announced her plans on social media Sunday following the team’s final game. The Dream were eliminated from the playoffs with an 87-83 loss to the New York Liberty.

“BASKETBALL… I wouldn’t have traded you for NOTHING IN THIS WORLD!.” Vaughn wrote in an Instagram post. “THANK YOU for all you’ve taught, for all you’ve done, for all you’ve given me! Forever grateful & thankful.”

Now 35, Vaughn was the No. 8 pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft by the Liberty. She played for New York (2009-12, 2017-18), the Washington Mystics (2013-16), Phoenix Mercury (2020-21) and Dream.

She sprinkled in time with teams in the Czech and Turkish leagues.

With the Dream, the 6-foot-4 center averaged 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game over 29 appearances (one start).

In 386 career games (167) starts, Vaughn averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.

