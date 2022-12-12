WNBA pushing to increase player salaries after Brittney Griner situation

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

As Brittney Griner returns home to the United States, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and league officials are planning to take further steps to keep players from having to leave the country to make more money playing professional basketball.

While the WNBA has gained increasing popularity in recent years, a majority of its players have always left the United States after the season in order to support themselves and their families. It’s something many want to start cutting down on after what happened in Russia.

Days after Griner was released from a Russian prison and returned to the US as part of a prisoner exchange, the WNBA’s commissioner addressed the league’s efforts to increase player salaries in the coming years.

WNBA salary (minimum): $62,285

During an interview with Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports, Engelbert addressed the steps being taken to generate more revenue and what steps still need to be taken. It will all be in an attempt to keep players in the US after the season ends.

“We’ve been chipping away at the economic model and growing the league. I think you’re seeing players take advantage of other opportunities and we’re certainly going to provide them more opportunities to do things with the league in the offseason and keep the momentum going with the great play they put on the court every year.” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on push to increase player salaries (via Yahoo Sports)

While it’s going to be a multi-step process, some of the pieces are already falling into place. As noted by Front Office Sports, the WNBA recently raised more than $70 million in capital that will go towards yearly revenue. Just as importantly, the league is set to begin contract negotiations with TV partners for the broadcasting rights to games, which could pull in record-setting figures for the WNBA.

Another focus for Engelbert centers on marketing contracts. She noted that approximately 10 players signed marketing agreements this fall with the WNBA, who will receive distributions from a $1.5 million pool. As a result, top players could earn as much as $750,000 and it could still provide a significant boost to veteran players earning the minimum salary ($74,305).

Impact of WNBA salaries on Brittney Griner playing overseas

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Marketing deals and a new media rights contract will help WNBA salaries climb significantly in the coming years. However, it might not be quite enough to convince the best players to turn down opportunities in other countries.

As the AP’s Doug Feinberg wrote earlier this year, top WNBA players could go to Russia in recent years and earn more than $1 million. It provided them with an opportunity to make at least triple what they earned in the United States, all for just a few months work before returning for the WNBA season.

Even countries like Australia, China, France and Turkey are often willing to pay the likes of Griner, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones more money than they could earn playing two seasons in the US’s top basketball league.

The next collective bargaining agreement could try and change that, but there will be even stronger pushback than before. A clause in the CBA mandates that the league fines players who are late to training camp, which often happens for stars whose international teams are still playing. Things will go even further in 2024, with the threat of suspensions for anyone who doesn’t report to training camp.

Ultimately, players will weigh how much money the WNBA is willing to put on the table in future years. Unless the salaries climb dramatically in the next few years, the biggest stars will likely see fines and suspensions as a price worth paying to make far more money overseas.