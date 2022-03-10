WNBA draft set for April 11, returns to in-person format

Aug 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) pose with the MVP trophy after a victory by Seattle over the Connecticut Sun during the Inaugural WNBA Commissioners Cup Championship Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 WNBA Draft will be held April 11, returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, the league announced Thursday.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will preside over the draft, to begin at 7 p.m. at Spring Studios in New York. ESPN will televise the event.

“We look forward to what will be a truly memorable evening for WNBA teams and fans and, of course, for the elite athletes for whom this night will mark the realization of a dream come true and the launch of the next phase of their basketball journey,” Engelbert said.

The women will walk the “orange carpet” as they head into the venue, known as the home of Fashion Week and The Tribeca Film Festival — an opportunity they missed when the event was held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Washington Mystics have the top pick in the draft. The Dallas Wings selected Charli Collier with the top pick in 2021. Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 selection in 2020 by the New York Liberty.

