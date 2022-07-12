WNBA All-Star Game sees big viewership uptick on ABC

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s WNBA All-Star game was the most-viewed edition of the game since 2015, according to data released by ESPN.

Sunday’s game aired on ABC and averaged 734,000 viewers. Its peak audience was 768,000 viewers, ESPN said. Year-over-year, the game saw a 53 percent increase in viewership.

Team Wilson beat Team Stewart 134-112 in Chicago in the league’s 18th All-Star game. Kelsey Plum was named the game’s MVP after tallying 30 points and three assists in her first All-Star appearance for Team Wilson. Jonquel Jones had 29 points and 13 boards for Team Stewart.

In the second half, players from both team’s donned jerseys with the name and number of Brittney Griner, a symbolic gesture of support for the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia since February. Griner, an eight-time All-Star, pleaded guilty to drug possession charges last week in a Russian court and could face up to 10 years in prison.

–Field Level Media