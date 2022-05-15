Wizards sweep DUX Infinitos to win Slam Open final

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Wizards District Gaming swept DUX Infinitos, one of the eight amateur teams to make the field, to win the inaugural NBA 2K Slam Open competition on Saturday.

The Wizards, who were 2020 and 2021 NBA 2K League Champions, needed just four games to capture the best-of-seven, winning 22-6, 24-20, 22-18 and 22-5. They also took home the top prize money of $60,000.

Tournament MVP honors went to Wizards point guard Ryan “Dayfri” Conger, who averaged 6.3 points, four assists, one steal and shot 55 percent.

The Wizards disposed of Grizz Gaming in one semifinal earlier Saturday. DUX earned their berth in the finals by beating Lakers Gaming in seven games.

The competition was one of a trio of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

The knockout rounds of the $150,000 Slam Open were played at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The 32-team Slam Open field included all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying plus “community” teams featuring 2K social-media influencers.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

–Field Level Media