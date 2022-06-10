Wizards reach NBA 2K League’s The Turn semis on buzzer-beater

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon “BRich” Richardson sank a buzzer-beating basket from the top of the key to give Wizards District Gaming a 57-56 win over Knicks Gaming, sealing a 2-1 series victory on Friday in the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn event.

In the last quarterfinal match at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis, 76ers GC edged Lakers Gaming 2-1.

In the Saturday semifinals, the Wizards will oppose T-Wolves Gaming, and the 76ers will square off with Bucks Gaming. The final will follow Saturday night.

Wizards District Gaming posted a 62-53 win to open their Friday matchup, then fell 53-40 to Knicks Gaming. BRich scored 19 points to pace the Wizards in the third game, with teammate Justin “Kapp” Kaplan adding 15 points. Anthony “Ant SZN” Costanzo put up 28 points in a losing cause for the Knicks.

The 76ers opened their quarterfinal series with a 72-68 victory before the Lakers rebounded for a 69-63 win. In the decisive third game, the 76ers came out on top 64-55 behind 29 points and eight assists from Andre “Dre” Marshall. Maurice “ReeseDaGod” Delaney’s 19 points weren’t enough for the Lakers in the last game.

Group play for The Turn determined seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. The round-of-16 matchups for the $250,000 event were best-of-one, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final are best-of-three.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, in May.

–Field Level Media