Wizards, Handlez stay perfect in NBA 2K League’s Slam Open

Wizards District Gaming and Handlez improved to 4-0 but another team took its first loss in the NBA 2K League’s Slam Open three-on-three event on Wednesday.

Handlez, one of the eight amateur teams that qualified to join the NBA 2K League teams, swept Grizz Gaming 3-0. They have opened a two-game lead over Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai in Group 1.

The Wizards needed five matches to defeat Dot Squad, which fell to 0-5. The Wizards needed the win to remain in first place in Group 4 because Celtics Crossover Gaming defeated NetsGC in four matches to stay one game behind the Wizards at 3-1.

Falling from the ranks of the unbeaten were 76ers GC (4-1), who lost in four matches to Knicks Gaming. However, the 76ers are still in first place in Group 2, as the other three teams are at 2-3.

Three other teams pulled off sweeps on Wednesday night: Cavs Legion GC, Bucks Gaming (who are tied for first in Group 7), and Hawks Talon GC (are atop Group 3).

Play resumes Thursday with 13 matches:

–Dot Squad vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–Kings Guard Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

–Knicks Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC

–Glitchy vs. Lakers Gaming

–T-Wolves Gaming vs. Triple Threat

–Intimidators vs. Jazz Gaming

–Nets GC vs. Wizards District Gaming

–Gen.G Tigers vs. Handlez

–Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Pistons GT

–Basketball Godz vs. 76ers GC

–Hawks Talon GC vs. Team Smoke

–Mavs Gaming vs. Bucks Gaming

–Dreamshakers vs. Cavs Legion GC

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Group 1

1. Handlez, 4-0

2. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-2

3. Grizz Gaming, 2-3

4. Magic Gaming, 1-4

Group 2

1. 76ers GC, 4-1

T2. Basketball Godz, 2-3

T2. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-3

T2. Knicks Gaming, 2-3

Group 3

1. Hawks Talon GC, 4-1

2. Hornets Venom GT, 3-2

3. Team Smoke, 2-3

4. Heat Check Gaming, 1-4

Group 4

1. Wizards District Gaming, 4-0

2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 3-1

3. NetsGC, 2-3

4. Dot Squad, 0-5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Group 5

1. Pistons GT, 4-0

2. Cavs Legion GC, 3-2

3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-3

4. Dreamshakers, 0-4

Group 6

T1. Pacers Gaming, 3-1

T1. Lakers Gaming, 3-1

T3. Glitchy, 1-3

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-3

Group 7

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-1

T1. Bucks Gaming, 3-1

3. Mavs Gaming, 2-3

4. Triple Threat, 1-4

Group 8

1. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-1

2. DUX Infinitos, 3-2

3. Jazz Gaming, 2-2

4. Intimidators, 0-4

NBA 2K League Slam Open prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $15,000 each

5-8. $7,500 each

–Field Level Media