Wizards guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) cleared to return

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities.

The veteran still will miss his fourth straight game with a right hamstring strain on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

The team said his status moving forward will be day-to-day.

Beal was injured in the first quarter of Washington’s 130-119 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 4.

The three-time All-Star leads the Wizards in scoring (22.9) and assists (5.4) in 18 games this season.

Beal, 29, has career averages of 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game across 663 games (629 starts) in 11 seasons, all with Washington.

