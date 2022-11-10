Wizards F Kristaps Porzingis out vs. Mavs, day-to-day (groin)

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day with a groin strain and will miss Thursday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Porzingis will sit out a matchup against the team that traded him to Washington at last season’s deadline. He’s already faced the Mavs once since that trade, going for 24 points and nine rebounds on April 1 in a 135-103 Wizards win.

The 27-year-old Latvian is averaging 19.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season, his seventh NBA campaign that includes stints with the New York Knicks (2015-18), Dallas (2019-22) and Washington. He has scored 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots across 348 career games (347 starts).

The Wizards will open a six-game homestand Thursday. They have a back-to-back against the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and Sunday.

–Field Level Media