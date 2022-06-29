Wizards, Cavs, Nets, Bucks advance in NBA 2K League’s Switch Open

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wizards District Gaming, who won the first NBA 2K League three-on-three event of the season, are through to the quarterfinals of the second three-on-three tournament, the Switch Open.

The Wizards downed DUX Infinitos 3-1 on Wednesday at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Next up for the Wizards will be a Friday matchup against the winner of the Thursday contest between Knicks Gaming and Handlez.

In other Wednesday action, Cavs Legion GC took the final two games to edge Hawks Talon GC 3-2, NetsGC followed the same pattern while topping Warriors Gaming Squad 3-2 and Bucks Gaming swept 76ers GC 3-0.

The Thursday first-round playoff schedule consists of:

–Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

–Knicks Gaming vs. Handlez

–Pistons GT vs. Hornets Venom GT

The Celtics-Jazz winner will meet the Nets, the Heat-Pacers winner will oppose the Cavs and the Pistons-Hornets winner will square off with the Bucks.

The 32-team field began with all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, the field was divided into eight groups that each consisted of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group advanced to the round of 16, which is being held in person in Indianapolis.

The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Switch Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

–Field Level Media