Wizards cap perfect run through The Turn qualifying

Wizards District Gaming completed a perfect run through the group stage of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn event, beating Heat Check Gaming 67-57 on Thursday.

The Wizards improved to 5-0, the best mark in Eastern Conference qualifying, while the Heat fell to 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference-leading Warriors Gaming Squad improved to 4-0 by defeating Cavs Legion GC 82-68. The idle T-Wolves are also 4-0 as the teams head into their final group-stage matches on Friday.

In other Thursday action, Gen.G Tigers clobbered Celtics Crossover Gaming 89-70, Hornets Venom GT dumped Raptors Uprising GC 71-65, Bucks Gaming topped Pistons GT 65-57, Grizz Gaming got past 76ers GC 72-58, and Hawks Talon GC edged Magic Gaming 66-63.

Ryan “Dayfri” Conger scored 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Wizards, and teammate Brandon “BRich” Richardson also had 18 points. Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar paced the Heat with 21 points and nine assists.

The Warriors got two double-doubles in their win: Vernon “Hezi” Coates logged 25 points and 15 rebounds, and Charlie “CB13” Bostwick added 20 points and 12 assists. Matthew “Bash” Robles registered 19 points and 10 assists for the Cavs.

Group play for The Turn determines seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play to cap the $250,000 event will run from Wednesday through June 11 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, in May.

Friday’s final group-stage matchups for The Turn are:

–Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Lakers Gaming

–Grizz Gaming vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–Pacers Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Magic Gaming

–Raptors Uprising GC vs. Gen.G Tigers

–DUX Infinitos vs. Blazer5 Gaming

–T-Wolves Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

NBA 2K League — The Turn group-play records

Western Conference

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 4-0

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 4-0

3. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-1

T4. Jazz Gaming, 3-1

T4. Lakers Gaming, 3-1

T6. Mavs Gaming, 2-2

T6. Pacers Gaming, 2-2

8. Bucks Gaming, 2-3

9. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-3

10. Cavs Legion GC, 1-4

11. DUX Infinitos, 0-4

12. Pistons GT, 0-5

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 5-0

2. Heat Check Gaming, 3-1

T3. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-2

T3. Gen.G Tigers, 2-2

5. Grizz Gaming, 3-1

T6. 76ers GC, 2-3

T6. Knicks Gaming, 2-3

T8. Magic Gaming, 1-3

T8. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-3

T10. Hawks Talon GC, 2-3

T10. Hornets Venom GT, 2-3

12. NetsGC, 1-4

