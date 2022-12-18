Wizards’ Bradley Beal (hamstring) returns to lineup vs. Lakers

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal returned from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury to play against the host Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Beal had been sidelined since being injured in the first quarter of a 130-119 home loss to the Lakers on Dec. 4.

Beal is averaging 22.9 points and 5.4 assists in 18 games for the Wizards, who have lost a season-worst nine consecutive games and 12 of their past 13.

The 29-year-old Beal has a 22.1 career average in 11 seasons with the Wizards. The three-time All-Star has twice finished second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.5 points in the 2019-20 season and 31.3 in 2020-21.

