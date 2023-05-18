With draw, Sporting KC spoil LAFC’s perfect home start

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City became the first team to earn a road point against Los Angeles FC this season after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw.

The red-hot Denis Bouanga scored in the 13th minute to give LAFC (6-1-4, 22 points) an early lead, but Johnny Russell brought SKC (2-7-4, 10 points) level just seven minutes later.

Ryan Hollinghead appeared to restore Los Angeles’ lead in the 85th minute, but the would-be goal was called back after a video review. The video assistant referee determined that LAFC’s Nathan Ordaz was slightly offside during the lead-up to the play.

After scoring only three goals during a 10-game (0-7-3) winless streak to begin the season, Kansas City has rebounded for six goals and an 2-0-1 record in its last three games.

Los Angeles is 4-0-1 in five home games this season.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh stopped six of seven shots in his first start of the season, filling in for injured starter Tim Melia.

LAFC backup Eldin Jakupovic was also getting a rare start, stopping two of three shots. Regular goalkeeper John McCarthy didn’t play out of precaution over a possible shoulder injury.

Bouanga needed only 13 minutes to extend his scoring streak to four games, as the striker converted a cross from the corner of the box from Kwadwo Opoku. Bouganda has 10 goals in 11 games, with seven of those tallies coming in his last six games.

Sporting KC made a quick response on Russell’s equalizer. Russell took the ball into the box and, amidst two defenders, the veteran forward snuck a left-footed shot along the ground past Jakupovic.

It was Russell’s second goal of the season, and his 50th regular-season goal over his five-plus seasons with Sporting Kansas City.

The game quieted down after that fast start, as Sporting KC delivered a strong defensive performance to largely contain LAFC’s high-powered attack. Los Angeles FC didn’t deliver much pressure in the second half until Hollingshead’s non-goal sparked a late surge of offense.

–Field Level Media