Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz entering transfer portal

After starting at quarterback for Wisconsin for the past three seasons, Graham Mertz announced Sunday he is entering the transfer portal.

Mertz has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining, counting the extra year given to athletes who played amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mertz was one of the highest-ranked quarterback recruits in the Class of 2019. He took over as the Badgers’ starter in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and has started 32 straight games for the program since.

He leaves Wisconsin having completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 5,405 yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his career.

Wisconsin fired coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2 and hired former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell as his replacement in late November. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) were selected Sunday to play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix against Oklahoma State.

