Wisconsin outlasts Iowa in overtime after losing late lead in regulation

Tyler Wahl had 21 points and seven rebounds and Steven Crowl added 12 points with seven assists as the Wisconsin Badgers took down the host Iowa Hawkeyes in overtime by a final of 78-75.

Connor Essegian added 14 points for Wisconsin (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) and Chucky Hepburn scored 11. The McCaffery brothers led the charge for Iowa (7-3, 0-1), as Patrick scored 24 with Connor scoring 17 to go along with a team-high 10 rebounds.

Iowa went on an 8-0 run in just 45 seconds to tie the game at 60 with 9.4 seconds to play in regulation, including a layup plus a steal while in the full-court press which led to a game-tying 3-pointer from Patrick McCaffery. Chucky Hepburn’s jumper on the other end was no good, sending the game to overtime.

Wahl hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 1:59 left in overtime, but Patrick McCaffery matched it with a layup through a foul on the other end, giving Iowa a three-point lead at the line.

Wisconsin made five shots in a row as a team in the overtime period before Hepburn stole the ball away from Patrick McCaffery with less than a minute to go. After Wisconsin went up by three, McCaffery got an open look from deep to tie the game but came up just short.

Wisconsin did not make a free throw in the game until the 4:13 mark of the second half. The free throw came after Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffery picked up a technical foul and had to be physically restrained from the referees by his assistant coaches following a foul call on Tony Perkins.

It was a slow start to this one for both sides as Iowa failed to score a point for the first 5:22 of the game. The game was tied at 27 going into the halftime break as the Badgers went just 1-for-11 from beyond the arc and Iowa shot just 37% from the field in the half.

Wisconsin has won three games in a row, while their last seven contests have been decided by five points or less.

–Field Level Media