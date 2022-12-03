Wisconsin fends off Marquette in OT, 80-77

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Max Klesmit rolled in a shot from underneath with 3.5 seconds left in overtime to lift visiting Wisconsin to an 80-77 nonconference victory over host Marquette in the annual in-state rivalry game on Saturday at Milwaukee.

After Klesmit put the Badgers up 79-77, Marquette threw away the deep in-bounds pass and Tyler Wahl hit the second of two free throws to make it 80-77. Wisconsin then intercepted the final deep in-bounds pass.

Chucky Hepburn shook off a second-half injury for 19 points, Wahl added 15 and Klesmit 13 for Wisconsin (6-2), which bounced back from a home loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Kam Jones had 26 points and Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 14 for the Golden Eagles, who routed sixth-ranked Baylor on Tuesday.

Wahl’s lay in put the Badgers up 77-72 in overtime, but Marquette rallied to tie on a two free throws by Prosper and Jones’ 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.

Hepburn, who missed most of the second half with what was announced as a lower body injury, drilled a deep 3-pointer from top left to put Wisconsin in front 70-68 with 51 seconds remaining in regulation.

Oso Ighodaro tied it with a dunk with 22 seconds left. Hepburn missed a long 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Marquette, which trailed 41-30 at the half, went in front 68-67 with 1:52 left, converting a steal by Tyler Kolek into the go-ahead layup by Stevie Mitchell.

Hepburn, who had 16 points in the first half, left in the opening seconds of the second half but returned with 6:56 to play.

Wisconsin extended its halftime lead to 48-33 on two free throws by Klesmit. Without Hepburn on the court, Marquette rallied within 58-55 on Prosper’s lay in with just under 10 minutes left.

Hepburn torched the Golden Eagles in the first half on 6-of-6 shooting, including 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. Wisconsin closed the first half with three 3-pointers, capped by Hepburn’s deep, step-back trey for the 11-point lead at the break.

