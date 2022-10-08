Wisconsin blows by Northwestern to open Jim Leonhard era

Credit: Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Graham Mertz passed for five touchdowns and Wisconsin opened the Jim Leonhard era with a 42-7 victory over host Northwestern in a Big Ten West matchup Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

Leonhard, a former Wisconsin and NFL player, was promoted from defensive coordinator to interim head coach after Paul Chryst was surprisingly fired following the Badgers’ 34-10 home loss to Illinois last weekend.

Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) missed a field goal on its first possession, but then scored on four of its next five en route to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Mertz had first-half touchdown passes of 15, 52 and 21 yards and running back Braelon Allen threw a 23-yard touchdown pass out of the wildcat formation to Chez Mellusi.

Northwestern drove 72 yards to the Wisconsin 3, but Jack Olsen missed a 21-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Mertz hit Chimere Dike with a 6-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter to put the Badgers up 35-0.

Brendan Sullivan’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Tyus III made it 35-7 with 11:08 left. Mertz’s final touchdown was 19 yards to Markus Allen.

Mertz completed 20 of 29 passes for 299 yards without an interception. Dike had 10 catches for 185 yards and three scores.

Allen, held to 2 yards on eight carries versus Illinois, rushed for 135 yards on 23 carries.

The Wildcats (1-5, 1-2) have lost five straight after a season-opening win over Nebraska.

The Badgers marched 98 yards in nine plays to go in front 7-0 late in the first quarter. Mertz capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Skyler Bell, who was wide open deep in the middle.

Mertz hit Dike with a 52-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter to make it 14-0.

Mertz connected again with Dike from 21 yards out to put Wisconsin up 21-0 with 6:58 left in the half.

–Field Level Media