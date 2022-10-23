Winless 76ers try to reverse fortunes against Pacers

Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Through three games, the Philadelphia 76ers have far more questions than answers.

That happens with an 0-3 start.

Following season-opening losses to the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers suddenly face an interesting test when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

The Sixers, who entered the season with high expectations, were stunned 114-105 by the rebuilding Spurs on Saturday.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said.

In the offseason, the Sixers tweaked their roster with the additions of De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., Montrezl Harrell and P.J. Tucker.

Not only does the team seem to be lacking chemistry, they’ve been dealing with All-Star Joel Embiid’s newly disclosed plantar fasciitis. Embiid appeared to struggle in the first two games and Rivers explained the level of play had been directly connected with an injury.

Embiid did produce 40 points and 13 rebounds against the Spurs.

“I’m still trying to work my way back, but coming into training camp, I hadn’t done anything in two months,” Embiid said. “So it really slowed me down. But I’m still trying to work my way back and hopefully everything goes back to normal.”

Tyrese Maxey added 25 points for his second game of at least 20 this season.

In the end, the Sixers couldn’t make open shots down the stretch or get enough defensive stops. Yet there’s no panic.

“It’s three games. They’ve been disappointing losses for us, but this is a marathon,” Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris said. “It’s hard at the moment and everybody’s going to overanalyze every little thing and we should because we expect that out of ourselves.”

After dropping their first two games, the Pacers picked up their first win Saturday, 124-115 over the Detroit Pistons.

Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 27 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 24 — including two late 3-pointers — and Jalen Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds in the team’s most complete all-around performance of the young season.

It was also Smith’s best game and helped propel the Pacers to a much-needed victory.

“He stepped on the floor with a different posture and disposition at the very beginning of the game,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of Smith. “May have taken him getting hit in the face last game because this game will hit you in the face if you’re not ready to play. He was ready to play tonight. He was brilliant.”

Myles Turner suffered a sprained left ankle before the season opener and hasn’t played. It’s unclear if Turner will be available against the Sixers.

The injury has given extended minutes to Mathurin, and the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has taken full advantage.

“My first NBA win,” Mathurin said. “I’m looking forward to many more.”

Ask a veteran coach like Carlisle, and he expects the same thing.

“He’s got a great feel and disposition for a scorer,” Carlisle said. “He has a level of patience.”

