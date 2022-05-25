Wings take aim at 2-game road sweep over Sun

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Wings look to complete a two-game road sweep of the Connecticut Sun as well as notch their fourth consecutive overall victory when the two teams square off Thursday night at Uncasville, Conn.

The Wings (5-2) are flying high after overcoming a 12-point halftime deficit on Tuesday to post an 85-77 win over the Suns. Dallas scored 58 points in the second half after having just 27 at the break.

Wings coach Vickie Johnson said the second-half success was a collective team effort.

“The first half, we missed open shots,” Johnson said. “At halftime I just said, ‘Pass the basketball, move the basketball, and play together.’ And that’s what we did.”

Connecticut (4-2) had a four-game winning streak snapped on what was an emotional day for the squad.

Earlier Tuesday, the Sun learned that veteran point guard Jasmine Thomas will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in her right knee.

The team captain was injured during Sunday’s win over the Indiana Fever, and Connecticut is figuring out how to best replace the 32-year-old Thomas.

“It’s tough seeing our point guard go down,” Sun forward Brionna Jones said after the loss. “The leadership that she brings on the court, she keeps us together, she runs the team on the court when she’s out there. … We just gotta figure out a way to get that same energy, same leadership.”

Natisha Hiedeman moved into the starting lineup on Tuesday and had 11 points, two assists and no turnovers in 18 minutes. DiJonai Carrington added five points, two assists and no turnovers in 17 minutes off the bench.

Brionna Jones, Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 13 points apiece.

Marina Mabrey led Dallas with 20 points. It was her second straight effort of 20 or more and third of the season.

Allisha Gray added 17 points and eight rebounds and Arike Ogunbowale had 16 points.

