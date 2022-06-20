Wings’ Satou Sabally (knee) to miss fourth straight game

Credit: [Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally will miss her fourth straight game Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream with a bone bruise in her right knee, coach Vickie Johnson told reporters Monday.

On the plus side, Johnson said that an MRI on Sabally’s knee came back clean with “everything intact.”

Sabally was injured June 12 in a game against the Seattle Storm and hasn’t played since. In eight games (five starts) prior to the injury, Sabally was averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Sabally has career averages of 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 41 games (33 starts).

–Field Level Media