Wings aim to rebound, keep Lynx winless in ’23

The Dallas Wings look to get back on the winning track when they host the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, in a Western Conference matchup.

The Wings (2-1) headed home after a 94-88 loss at the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Arike Ogunbowale racked up 27 points and Satou Sabally added 24 points and eight rebounds. Natasha Howard hit for 14 points and Crystal Dangerfield tallied 11.

Dallas trailed by as many as eight in the fourth quarter before drawing to within 87-85 on Sabally’s three-point play with 59.1 seconds remaining, but that’s as close as it would get.

“We were a little tired at times even though we rotated pretty well,” Dallas coach Latricia Trammell said. “And then 15 missed blockouts and they scored 15 points off of those rebounds, so that’s another area of growth. But a good positive is that we did win the third quarter for the first time.”

The Wings played without center Teaira McCowan, who suffered a leg injury in Dallas’ season opener and has missed the past two games. She is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

Minnesota (0-4) is looking for its first win after dropping a 94-73 decision at defending league champion Las Vegas on Sunday. The Lynx had a balanced attack, getting 21 points and 10 rebounds from Napheesa Collier and 16 points from Tiffany Mitchell.

Minnesota’s top draft pick, Diamond Miller, added a career-high 14 points while Rachel Banham had 12 points. Jessica Shepard had seven assists and 15 rebounds.

“There were probably a lot more things that I liked than I didn’t like,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said. “Sure, I’d like to see the ball go in the hole, but most of what we did defensively we were largely happy with.”

It’s the third straight year the Lynx have started the season with four defeats. Minnesota is a combined 3-15 in May the last three years.

