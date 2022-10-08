Win and you’re in as Crew meet Orlando City

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup Sunday between the Columbus Crew and host Orlando City has nine scenarios involving the three teams fighting for the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots on the last day of the regular season.

In the simplest form, a win for either the Crew (10-7-16, 46 points) or Orlando City (13-14-6, 45 points) books a postseason berth while the loser will fail to qualify, giving the slot to FC Cincinnati, who also have 46 points and play at D.C. United on Sunday.

A draw between the Crew and Orlando City would qualify both if Cincinnati loses. That is the only scenario in which Columbus and Orlando each would make it.

Cincinnati is sixth by virtue of the first tiebreaker (wins) over the Crew. Orlando is eighth, one spot below the playoff line after a 4-1 loss to Inter Miami on Wednesday.

“The responsibility is on our shoulders and our destiny is on our shoulders in front of a rival that is in the same situation,” Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja said. “We could have done this job before and gotten the result before, but it is a very tight competition with a lot of compromises and commitments during the season.”

The Crew must rebound after another late, gut-wrenching result when Charlotte FC scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to forge a 2-2 tie on Wednesday. The Crew have surrendered seven goals in stoppage time and dropped 11 points in the 90th minute or later this season, three more points than any other team in MLS history.

As long as the Crew don’t lose, they will be in the playoffs.

“The only thing in our heads — players, coaches — we are focused on is one game to go and win the game and we’re in the playoffs,” Columbus coach Caleb Porter said. “I know we can draw as well but we’re not going to have that mindset going into the game.”

–Field Level Media