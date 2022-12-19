Former New England Patriots star Willie McGinest arrested in Los Angeles

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Former New England Patriots star, three-time Super Bowl champion and current NFL Media personality Willie McGinest finds himself in some hot water in Southern California.

TMZ Sports reported Monday morning that McGinest was booked into jail around 7:30 local time. Initially, the report indicated that bail has been set at $30,000 for McGinest. Though, there wasn’t any more information.

The gossip site then updated its report by indicating that law enforcement sources said McGinest turned himself in after an alleged assault that occurred within the past couple weeks. There’s no further information available at this time relating to the incident.

A first-round pick of the Patriots back in 1994 out of USC, McGinest spent his first 12 seasons with the organization. He helped lead New England to three Super Bowl titles while earning multiple Pro Bowl appearances during a stellar playing career. McGinest then spent the final three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns before calling it quits following the 2008 campaign.

Willie McGinest stats: 804 tackles, 96 for loss, 86 sacks, 16 forced fumbles

Following his retirement, McGinest took on a role with NFL Network as an analyst. He’s also worked for both Fox Sports and ESPN.

As for this most-recent incident, we’ll have further updates when they become available.