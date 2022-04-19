William Nylander, Leafs slam Flyers for 4th straight victory

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Tuesday night.

Timothy Liljegren, Jason Spezza and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs (51-20-6, 108 points), who won their fourth consecutive game.

James van Riemsdyk and Ronnie Attard scored for the Flyers (23-43-11, 57 points), who have lost six in a row.

Jack Campbell made 37 saves for the Maple Leafs, who swept the three-game season series with the Flyers.

Martin Jones stopped 24 shots for Philadelphia.

Liljegren scored his fifth goal of the season on a shot from the right circle at 1:35 of the second period. The pass to the defenseman came from Alexander Kerfoot, who was in the left corner.

Philadelphia tied the game on the 21st goal of the season by van Riemsdyk at 8:07 of the second. The former Maple Leaf knocked the puck in with his third swipe at it from the low slot. Keith Yandle and Travis Konecny earned assists.

About 5 ½ minutes later, Nylander scored his career-best 32nd goal of the season on a wobbly shot from the left circle. Mitchell Marner made the cross-ice pass and the assist gave him a career-best 95 points on the season.

Spezza started and finished a passing play with Mark Giordano and Wayne Simmonds to score his 11th goal of the season at 19:35 of the second. The play started with a neutral zone turnover.

Kampf scored his 11th of the season at 10:11 of the third period, pushing the advantage to 4-1.

Attard scored his second goal of the season at 17:26 of the third before Mikheyev scored into an empty net at 18:27.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews (undisclosed injury) missed his second straight game. Philadelphia defenseman Kevin Connauton went to the dressing room with a leg injury early in the third.

–Field Level Media