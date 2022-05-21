William Contreras powers Braves past Marlins

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

William Contreras hit two opposite-field solo homers and Kyle Wright tossed five shutout innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves held on for a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Miami scored an unearned run in the eighth to pull within 4-2 before Garrett Cooper delivered a run-scoring double off Kenley Jansen in the ninth. The Marlins had two runners on and two outs before Jansen struck out Jorge Soler for his 10th save.

It was Contreras’ second multi-homer game of the season for the Braves, who have won three of their last four.

Wright (4-2) allowed two hits with three walks and six strikeouts while throwing 91 pitches.

Cooper had three hits for the Marlins, who lost their third straight. Elieser Hernandez (2-4) allowed one run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts over five innings.

The Marlins loaded the bases with two outs in the first against Wright before Jesus Sanchez grounded out to end the inning.

Atlanta broke a scoreless tie with two outs in the fifth when Contreras deposited Hernandez’s 3-2 fastball over the left-center field wall.

Contreras snapped an 0-for-11 skid with his 394-foot blast off Hernandez, who has allowed 11 homers in his first eight starts.

The Braves added to their lead with two runs in the sixth. Ronald Acuna drew a leadoff walk from Tanner Scott and moved to second on a groundout before stealing third and scoring on Marcell Ozuna’s single to right field.

Ozuna went 1-for-4 and is batting .303 (10-for-33) with four home runs during his eight-game hitting streak.

Dylan Floro replaced Scott with two outs and two runners on in the sixth and yielded Adam Duvall’s run-scoring single to left field.

The Marlins got on the board in the sixth against Darren O’Day, when Cooper hit a leadoff single and came around to score on Soler’s double to the left-center field gap.

Atlanta added an insurance run on Contreras’ leadoff homer in the seventh against Cody Poteet.

Miami shortstop Miguel Rojas was hitless in two at-bats before exiting the game in the seventh inning with left calf tightness.

Ozzie Albies had a pair of singles for the Braves, who have won eight of their last nine games in Miami.

