William Agada’s goal helps Sporting KC dispatch Sounders

William Agada scored his eighth goal in his last nine matches to lift host Sporting Kansas City to a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday.

John Pulskamp finished with one save to notch his third clean sheet this season for Sporting Kansas City (11-15-7, 40 points), who improved to 5-0-2 in their last seven matches and extended their home winning streak to six matches.

Sporting Kansas City’s last loss was a 4-3 decision against Austin FC on Aug. 13, while their last setback at home was a 2-0 decision versus the same club on July 30.

Sporting Kansas City also avenged a 3-0 setback to Seattle on June 25.

Stefan Frei made 10 saves for the Sounders (12-17-4, 40 points), who were eliminated from playoff consideration for the first time dating back to their MLS expansion season of 2009.

Seattle leading goal-scorer Raul Ruidiaz did not play on Sunday after he sustained an ankle sprain while on international duty with Peru. Cristian Roldan, however, made his first start since the Sounders’ 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake match on Aug. 14.

Agada was denied by Frei on three prime scoring chances early in the first half before solving the goalkeeper in the 41st minute. Agada’s eighth goal of the season pulled him even with Daniel Salloi for top honors on the club.

The goalkeeper made a diving stop on Agada’s shot from the top of the box in the 17th minute. Frei repeated the feat 11 minutes later off Agada’s header, and then got back to his feet to thwart the forward from in close.

