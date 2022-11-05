Will Levis’ third TD pass lifts Kentucky over Missouri

Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis threw three touchdown passes as visiting Kentucky erased a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Missouri 21-17 in Southeastern Conference action on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

Levis completed 12 of 18 passes for 160 yards for the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 SEC).

Brady Cook completed 18 of 26 passes for 143 yards and ran for two touchdowns for the Tigers (4-5, 2-4), who had rallied for a 17-14 lead with 8:07 to play.

The Wildcats came out flying in response to the previous week’s 44-6 loss to Tennessee. First they stuffed the Tigers for minus-7 yards on their first defensive series, then they marched 71 yards for a 7-0 lead

Levis capped that drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key.

Missouri responded with Harrison Mevis’ 44-yard field goal to cut its deficit to 7-3.

The Wildcats had opportunities to expand their first-half lead, but Matt Ruffolo missed field goals from 43 and 47 yards.

Missouri sacked Levis four times in the half while Kentucky held Missouri to 76 total yards. The Tigers went 0-for-7 in third- and fourth-down conversion attempts.

Kentucky’s offense got a short field in the third quarter after Tigers punter Jack Stonehouse muffed the snap, then scrambled short of the first down at the Missouri 34.

The Wildcats capitalized with Levis’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dingle for 14-3 lead.

Cook capped a 52-yard touchdown drive with a 1-yard keeper that cut Kentucky’s lead to 14-9. His two-point conversion pass failed.

He kept the Missouri rally by hitting a 35-yard pass to Luther Burden III before scrambling 20 yards for a touchdown. His conversion pass to Tauskie Dove put Missouri up 17-14.

Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. fumbled on the Missouri 17-yard line with 6:03 left, but a replay review reversed the call. Levis took advantage with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Key as Kentucky retook the lead 21-17.

Punter Colin Goodfellow saved the game for Kentucky with 2:25 left by racing back to his 2-yard line to recover a high snap and launched his kick as Missouri took a roughing penalty against him.

