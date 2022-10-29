Will Howard’s 4 TDs helps No. 22 Kansas State crush No. 9 Oklahoma State

Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Will Howard was 21-of-37 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns as No. 22 Kansas State routed No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0 Saturday in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats led 35-0 at halftime.

It was the largest victory in series history for the Wildcats.

Howard, who started his first game of the season in place of injured starter Adrian Martinez, was 15-of-24 passing for 224 yards and all four touchdowns in the first half. Two of those touchdown passes were to Kade Warner. Deuce Vaughn had a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) moved into sole possession of second place. They’ll host Texas, which was idle Saturday, next week.

Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2) came into the game averaging 44.7 points per game, tied for third in the FBS. The last time the Cowboys were shut out was Nov. 28, 2009, when they were blanked by Oklahoma, 27-0. The Cowboys were held to 217 yards of total offense, less than half their season average (466.9 yards per game).

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders completed 13 of 26 passes for 147 yards and an interception.

The Wildcats drove 77 yards on nine plays on their opening drive to take an early lead. Howard hit Warner with a 38-yard touchdown on fourth-and-10 for the score. After holding the Cowboys on downs at the Kansas State 38-yard line, Vaughn raced 62 yards untouched up the middle for a 14-0 lead with 8:15 left in the opening quarter.

Howard then hit Phillip Brooks for a 31-yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats a three-score lead. It capped a seven-play, 83-yard drive. Following the picking off a Sanders pass at the Oklahoma State 43, Howard hit Warner in the flat and Warner ran untouched for a 41-yard touchdown and a 28-0 K-State lead.

Howard then hit Vaughn on for a 1-yard touchdown pass to cap a 14-play, 77-yard drive to give K-State a 35-0 lead at halftime. The drive took all but seven seconds of the final 6:42 of the first half.

Ty Zentner hit a pair of field goals in the second half. DJ Giddens scored a 9-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.

–Field Level Media