Wild’s Mason Shaw to have hearing with NHL

Minnesota Wild center Mason Shaw will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.

Shaw had a knee-on-knee collision with Svechnikov near the boards at 12:14 of the second period in Minnesota’s 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Thursday. Shaw received a five-minute penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct.

The Sharks made the Wild pay for penalty. Timo Meier scored 33 seconds later on the power play to give San Jose a 3-1 lead.

“That’s my last intent is to take someone’s knee out,” Shaw said. “I feel bad because that put our team in a very bad spot, and ultimately it was a difference in the game, so I’m disappointed in myself.”

“It’s right into the knee,” Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “It’s a dangerous play, and luckily Svech was able to come back. I don’t really know what the extent of the injury is. Hopefully he’ll be fine, but stuff like that is not fun to see.”

Shaw, 24, has totaled 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 28 games this season.

Svechnikov, 26, has recorded seven points (three goals, four assists) in 27 games this season.

